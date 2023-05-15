Dead – Death – Obituary News : UCLA Broadcaster Chris Roberts Dies at 74

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Chris Roberts: The Voice of UCLA Football

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Chris Roberts, the long-time voice of UCLA football. Roberts, who served as the voice of the Bruins for 23 seasons, passed away at the age of 74 due to complications of Parkinson’s disease.

A Legendary Broadcaster

Roberts was much more than just a broadcaster. He was a legend in the industry, known for his distinctive voice and his deep knowledge of the game. He was a four-time Golden Mike Award winner and a member of the Hall of Fame in the Southern California Sports Broadcasters Association.

Roberts was born in Los Angeles in 1946 and grew up in the San Fernando Valley. He attended UCLA and graduated in 1968 with a degree in political science. After college, he worked as a news reporter for KABC-TV in Los Angeles before moving into sports broadcasting.

In 1977, Roberts joined the UCLA broadcasting team as the sideline reporter for football games. He quickly became known for his insightful commentary and his ability to connect with fans. He was promoted to the play-by-play role in 1983 and held that position until his retirement in 2005.

A Passionate Advocate for UCLA Athletics

Roberts was more than just a broadcaster for UCLA. He was a passionate advocate for the university and its athletics programs. He was a fixture at UCLA sporting events, always cheering on the Bruins and engaging with fans.

Roberts also authored two books, “Bruinology Trivia Challenge” and “UCLA Football Vault,” which chronicled the history of UCLA football. He was a beloved figure in the UCLA community and will be deeply missed.

A Legacy That Lives On

Though Chris Roberts may be gone, his legacy lives on. He was a true icon in the world of sports broadcasting, and his voice will forever be associated with UCLA football. His passion for the game and his love for the Bruins will continue to inspire generations of fans and broadcasters alike.

Roberts is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law, daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

In Conclusion

Chris Roberts was a true legend in the world of sports broadcasting, and his impact on UCLA football and the greater sports community cannot be overstated. We are grateful for the many years he spent behind the microphone, and we will always remember his contributions to the game. Rest in peace, Chris Roberts.

News Source : David Kim

Source Link :Longtime UCLA broadcaster Chris Roberts passes away at 74/