Dead – Death – Obituary News : UCLA broadcaster passes at 74

Remembering Chris Roberts: The Voice of UCLA Sports

On Friday, the world of college sports lost a beloved figure. Chris Roberts, the voice of UCLA football and men’s basketball for over two decades, passed away at his Glendora home at the age of 74. Roberts had been battling Parkinson’s disease in the years following his retirement after the 2014-15 basketball season.

Roberts was a fixture in Bruin athletics, having first taken on the role of UCLA’s play-by-play broadcaster in the fall of 1992. In his final season, he tied the school’s record for longest-tenured play-by-play broadcaster, which had been set by Fred Hessler. Prior to his tenure at UCLA, he was the play-by-play broadcaster for Long Beach State.

While he was known as Chris Roberts to the world, he was born Bob LaPeer in Alhambra. It was not until 1970, when he was working at KFXM in San Bernardino, that he changed his name due to there being “another individual named Bob” working there, as the school pointed out in its announcement of Roberts’ passing.

Roberts’ legacy extends far beyond just his role as a broadcaster. He was a mentor to many young journalists and broadcasters, always willing to lend a helping hand to those coming up in the field. His colleagues remember him fondly not just for his talent behind the microphone, but for his kindness and generosity off the air.

Ben Bolch, who covers UCLA for the Los Angeles Times, paid tribute to Roberts on Twitter, saying, “Longtime UCLA broadcaster Chris Roberts has passed away. He was the best in the business and an even better person. Will miss him very much. Can hear his call in my head as I write this. Captured a glorious era in Bruin sports.”

Roberts’ impact on the world of college sports cannot be overstated. For over two decades, he brought the excitement of UCLA athletics to fans across the country, capturing some of the most iconic moments in Bruin history. His voice will be missed, but his legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched both on and off the air.

News Source : Cameron Kiszla

Source Link :Longtime UCLA play-by-play broadcaster dies at 74/