Dead – Death – Obituary News : “UCM Indian Student Bhavani Bojja’s Tragic Suicide”

Tragic Death of International Student at University of Central Missouri: Bhavani Bojja

It is with great sadness that we report the tragic death of Bhavani Bojja, an international student at the University of Central Missouri. Bhavani was just 23 years old when she lost her life to depression, a battle she had been silently fighting for some time.

Bhavani was a native of Tamil Nadu, India, and had come to the United States to pursue her studies. Her friend, Divya Gannamani, has organized a GoFundMe campaign to support Bhavani’s family in bringing her body back to her home country. The fundraiser has already surpassed its initial goal, with over $66,000 raised from more than 2,400 donors.

According to Divya, Bhavani was a gentle soul and an introvert who kept her feelings hidden from the world. She came from a single-parent family and had been struggling with the weight of financial and health issues affecting her loved ones back home. Unfortunately, these struggles became too much for her to bear, and Bhavani made the tragic decision to end her life.

The loss of Bhavani has left an indelible void in the hearts of those who knew her and those who have been touched by her story. Her passing serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and the need to provide support to those who are struggling.

The outpouring of support for Bhavani’s family through the GoFundMe campaign is a testament to the kindness and generosity of people from all over the world. The funds raised will go towards bringing Bhavani’s body back to her cherished home and providing her family with the closure they need during this immensely difficult time.

As we mourn the loss of Bhavani, let us also take this opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and the need to support those who are struggling with depression. Let us honor Bhavani’s memory by spreading kindness, empathy, and understanding wherever we go.

News Source : Amzad Khan

Source Link :Who was Bhavani Bojja and why was she commit suicide? UCM Indian Student Death and Obituary/