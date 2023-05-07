Dead – Death – Obituary News : UD Student Sabrina Navaretta Dies in Fatal Crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Family and Friends Remember Sabrina Navaretta, a 19-Year-Old Student Who Died in a Newark Crash

Sabrina A. Navaretta, a 19-year-old Honors freshman at the University of Delaware’s Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics, passed away on April 28. Sabrina was studying management and was a Phi Sigma Sigma sorority member and the Louis Redding Hall community.

Remembering Sabrina Navaretta

Her adviser and instructor, Cathryn Schenk, described her as having a positive outlook on life and was looking forward to joining her mother’s real estate company after graduation. The University’s President, Dennis Assanis, expressed his condolences to her family and the campus community. The University community mourns the loss of a promising student who touched the lives of many.

Family and friends remembered Sabrina as a loving and ambitious young woman who was always willing to help others. Her mother, Mara Schweitzer-Navaretta, mentioned in a Facebook post that the University of Delaware freshman had a clear sense of identity and embraced every opportunity that came her way. As per her family friends, Navaretta was fond of water activities like boating and jet skiing. They also mentioned that she had a close bond with her parents and had a pleasant personality without any teenage attitude.

Teachers and acquaintances who knew her from childhood described her as a bright and intelligent child who played soccer and grew up into a beautiful young woman. Additionally, the multiple University of Delaware students and parents wrote on Facebook that Navaretta was returning home from Airband. This dance competition marked the end of UD’s Greek Week on the night of the accident. According to a woman who watched the performances, Navaretta had performed Cinderella at Airband, a dance competition at the end of UD’s Greek Week, and had done exceptionally well.

In the spring, Navaretta joined the sorority Phi Sigma Sigma, and she positively impacted the sisterhood and her fellow sisters. The post also mentioned that Navaretta’s friendship and lively personality would be sorely missed.

Sabrina Navaretta Obituary

On April 28, a car crash occurred at Library Avenue and Wyoming Road intersection in Newark, Delaware, leaving one person dead and four others injured. The accident involved a Toyota Corolla traveling northbound on Library Avenue and a southbound Jeep Grand Cherokee on Wyoming Road. The Toyota attempted to turn left onto Wyoming Road and collided with the Jeep in the intersection.

Sabrina Navaretta was the front passenger of the Toyota, a 19-year-old University of Delaware freshman from Woodbury, N.Y., suffered significant injuries to her torso and was trapped in the car for approximately 20 minutes. After being freed by firefighters, Navaretta was taken to Christiana Hospital but later died due to her injuries.

Sabrina Navaretta Death Cause- UD Student Killed In Crash

Sabrina Navaretta was a vibrant and joyful person who cherished life. Sadly, Sabrina passed away in a car accident close to UD’s campus on the evening of April 28, as per the Newark Police Department. Along with Sabrina, five other individuals sustained injuries in the accident. Navaretta was the only fatality in the car crash that occurred on April 28 near the University of Delaware’s campus. The other four people involved in the crash were injured but eventually recovered.

Navaretta’s LinkedIn profile said she was an honors student studying business management at the University of Delaware.

Final Thoughts

Family, friends, and the University of Delaware community are mourning the loss of Sabrina Navaretta, a bright and ambitious young woman. Her family and loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

News Source : Genius Celebs

Source Link :Sabrina Navaretta Obituary And Death- UD Student Killed In Crash/