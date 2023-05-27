Dead – Death – Obituary News : Udham Singh Nagar girl’s suicide after failing 12th exams sparks chaos

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Recent Uttarakhand Intermediate Results Lead to Student Suicides

Recently, the results of the Uttarakhand Intermediate exams were announced. While some students were able to pass with good marks, others had to face failure. Unfortunately, the fear of exams and results has become so ingrained in the minds of students that they are unable to face failure and are afraid of it. As a result, many students end up committing suicide. One such incident occurred in Udham Singh Nagar.

The Tragic Incident in Udham Singh Nagar

A female student, who was deeply affected by the possibility of failing her Intermediate exams, consumed insecticide. She was rushed to a private hospital in Jaspur in critical condition. The doctors, after seeing her condition, referred her to a higher center. However, she passed away on the way.

The Story of Aakanksha

Aakanksha (16) was a student of Intermediate from Bhagwantpur village. According to the villagers, the Uttarakhand Board’s exam results were announced on Thursday. Unfortunately, Aakanksha failed her exams and was extremely distraught. Late at night, she consumed insecticide at home. Her family members admitted her to a nursing home when her condition worsened. After receiving primary treatment, she was referred to a higher center. However, she passed away on the way.

The Grave Impact of Exam Results

The fear of exams and results has become a serious issue among students. They are unable to cope with the pressure and the fear of failure. This has led to an increase in student suicides. It is important to understand that exams are not the end of the world and that there are other opportunities available. Parents and teachers should work to create a supportive environment that encourages students to pursue their passions and interests. It is important to remember that mental health is just as important as physical health and should be given equal importance.

In Conclusion

The tragic incidents of student suicides due to exam pressure are a harsh reminder of the need to create a supportive environment for students. While exams are important, they do not define a student’s worth. It is essential to remember that there are always other opportunities available and that students should not be afraid to pursue their passions and interests. Mental health should be given equal importance to physical health, and parents and teachers should work together to create an environment that encourages students to reach their full potential.

News Source : Rajya Sameeksha Desk

Source Link :12वीं में फेल होने पर छात्रा ने की खुदकुशी, परिवार में मचा कोहराम. Udham Singh Nagar Girl Suicide. उधम सिंह नगर छात्रा खुदकुशी- राज्य समीक्षा/