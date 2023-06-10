Dead – Death – Obituary News : “UEP Student Commits Suicide”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

UEP Student Commits Suicide on Graduation Day

A huge, shocking, and sad news has been circulating on the internet about a student from the University of Eastern Philippines who committed suicide. This news has gone viral, and people are feeling very sad for the student. It has gained everyone’s attention on the internet, and people are sending condolences to his family.

UEP Suicide Case: Trending Everywhere

The UEP suicide case is trending everywhere, and people are interested to know more about the student. Netizens want to know the name, age, and bio of the victim and why the student committed suicide. The case has gained so much attention that people want to know everything about this case.

UEP Suicide Death Case Update

Student Unable to Finish Degree on Time

According to reports, a student at the University of Eastern Philippines committed suicide on the day of their batch’s graduation. The student was unable to finish their degree on time. The report claims that on the day of UEP’s 62nd Commencement Exercises, a student’s body was found in her lodging facility in Catarman, Northern Samar.

As we grieve alongside family and friends for this significant loss, words can’t adequately express our sorrow for your loss. We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of this young being.

Accept our sympathies and know that we are thinking about you in our prayers. Please accept our deepest sympathies. Please feel free to send condolences and prayers to the deceased’s family and friends; they will be greatly appreciated at this trying time.

This is a very tragic event, and we hope that it serves as a reminder that mental health is important. We must take care of ourselves and seek help when we need it. Let us all come together to support each other during these difficult times.

News Source : Prakash Israni

Source Link :University of Eastern Philippines Student Death by Suicide/