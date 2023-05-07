Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ugandan Blogger Isma Olaxes Killed in Kyanja Shooting

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Isma Olaxes, Ugandan Vlogger, Shot and Killed

The news of the shooting and subsequent death of Isma Olaxes, also known as Jaja Ikuli, has shocked his fans and followers on social media. Videos of the incident are circulating on various platforms, leading to widespread searches about his death and obituary. In this article, we will provide all the available information about this case and attempt to shed light on what happened.

Who Was Isma Olaxes?

Isma Olaxes was a well-known Ugandan vlogger and social media influencer who gained a massive following for his entertaining and informative videos on various topics, including celebrity news, politics, and social issues. He was known for his unique style and personality, which endeared him to his fans and supporters.

The Shooting Incident

The tragic incident occurred on May 2023, at around 9:20 pm in Kyanja Central Zone, a suburb of Kampala. According to reports, an unidentified gunman with an SMG fatally shot Ibrahim Tusubira, also known as Isma Olaxes, while he was seated in the passenger seat of his car. Tusubira sustained fatal injuries from the attack and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police in Kampala are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and have not yet released any updates about the ongoing investigation or any progress made in identifying those responsible for the crime.

Condolences and Sympathies

Isma Olaxes’s death has led to an outpouring of condolences and sympathies from his fans and supporters, who are devastated by the news. His family has requested privacy during this difficult time, and people are respecting their wishes.

The loss of a loved one is always difficult to cope with, and the Ugandan social media community is no exception. People are sharing their condolences and prayers with Isma Olaxes’s family and close friends.

Conclusion

We have shared all the available information about the shooting and subsequent death of Isma Olaxes. As the investigation progresses, we hope to learn more about what happened and who was responsible for this tragic incident. In the meantime, we express our deepest sympathies to his family and friends.

