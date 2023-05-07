Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ugandan Blogger Killed in Kyanja Shooting

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Isma Olaxes Death and Obituary

Isma Olaxes, also known as Jaja Iculi, was a popular Ugandan vlogger and social media influencer known for his unique style and personality. He gained a large following for his entertaining and informative videos on various topics, including celebrity news, politics, and social issues. However, his outspoken views and perceived arrogance made him a few enemies.

On May 7, 2023, Isma Olaxes was shot and killed while in his car near his home in Kyanja, a suburb of Kampala. Pictures of his body covered in blood while seated in a car wearing a Lakers jersey and a subha wrapped around his neck have been circulating on social media. Reports from close sources indicate that he was killed by unknown assailants riding a motorcycle.

The police in Kampala are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and subsequent death of Isma Olaxes. Preliminary reports suggest that an unidentified gunman armed with an SMG opened fire on his motor vehicle, with him and his driver inside.

Shortly after the shooting, a statement was posted on his Facebook page, informing his followers of the sad news. Less than 30 minutes later, another statement was posted, confirming that Isma Olaxes had passed away.

Ugandan Blogger Shot Dead in Kyanja Shooting

The tragic incident occurred at around 9:20 PM on Saturday in Kyanja Central Zone. Isma Olaxes was seated in the passenger seat and sustained fatal injuries from the attack. The police have not yet obtained any leads regarding the shooting, and the public is eager to learn more about the motive behind the shooting and the relationship between the shooter and the blogger.

Task teams from Kira Road police have been deployed to the scene. They are currently on the ground, gathering all available evidence and conducting thorough investigations into the shooting. Viewers are sharing condolence and prayers with his family and close friends, devastated by the news of his death.

Isma Olaxes was a well-known figure who gained popularity for his unapologetic views, which his followers admired. Additionally, several entertainers highly regarded him for his convincing nature in promoting the arts. However, his rise to fame was not without controversy.

It is always hard to cope with someone’s death, so his family has asked for privacy. People are hoping for updates from the police regarding the ongoing investigation and any progress made in identifying those responsible for the crime.

Conclusion

The tragic death of Isma Olaxes has left his fans and followers shocked and saddened. The police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, and the public is eager to learn more about the motive behind the shooting and the relationship between the shooter and the blogger.

News Source : Genius Celebs

Source Link :Ugandan Blogger Shot Dead In Kyanja Shooting/