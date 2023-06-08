Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ugandan Comedian and Ex-Legislator Kato Lubwama Dies at 53

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The entertainment industry in Uganda is in mourning following the sad news of the passing of the most famous Ugandan comedian, Kato Lubwama. The news of his death has gone viral on the internet, leaving his fans in a state of shock. Kato Lubwama, also known as Kato Lubwama Mivule, was a renowned comedian, actor, playwright, and former member of parliament. He gained notoriety in the 1990s as the creator of the theatre troupe Diamonds Ensemble, which is credited with resurrecting the form in Uganda.

Later, Kato Lubwama switched to radio and became famous for his work on the CBS FM Kalisoliso program, where he collaborated fruitfully with fellow performers Abby Mukiibi and Patrick Mujuuka. He entered politics in 2016 and won a seat in the parliament for the Rubaga South constituency. Unfortunately, Kato Lubwama passed away due to his long-standing cardiac problem, which caused a heart attack. He died on June 7 at the Stana Medical Center in Bunamwaya due to complications from his condition.

Kato Lubwama’s death has left his family, friends, and fans in sorrow. Many people who loved his brilliance and charisma were devastated to hear of his premature passing. His family is particularly affected by his demise, as he shared this life with a twin brother, Isaac Wasswa, who had also passed away before Kato Lubwama’s death.

Many people in the political and entertainment worlds were horrified by the abrupt and devastating news, and some hurried to the Stana Medical Center in Bunamwaya, where Lubwama passed away. Social media has been used as a platform for expressions of sympathy for Lubwama’s family. Actor and director John Segawa, one of Lubwama’s close friends, posted a touching message of affection and respect, calling to Lubwama as his mentor and devoted brother.

Online, mourners from many walks of life, including other performers, politicians, and fans, have conveyed their sorrows and sincere condolences. People have been sharing their recollections of Lubwama and paying their tributes there thanks to social media. Many people have praised his talent, guidance, and contributions to the entertainment industry in personal anecdotes. Others have expressed their sorrow at losing a cherished person and have offered Lubwama’s family their condolences during this trying period.

In conclusion, Kato Lubwama’s death is a significant loss to the entertainment industry in Uganda. He was a talented comedian, actor, and playwright who contributed immensely to the growth of the industry. His sudden demise due to his long-standing cardiac problem is a reminder of the importance of taking care of our health. We extend our deepest condolences to Kato Lubwama’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult period. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

