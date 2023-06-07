Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ugandan Comedian Kato Lubwama Dies of Heart Attack

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Death of Kato Lubwama: A Loss to Uganda’s Entertainment and Political Spheres

Kato Lubwama, also known as Kato Lubwama Mivule, was a prominent Ugandan actor, comedian, playwright and former MP. He rose to fame in the 1990s as the founder of Diamonds Ensemble, a theater company credited with reviving the art form in Uganda. Lubwama then moved to radio and rose to fame for his work on the CBS FM show Kalisoliso, where he formed a successful partnership with fellow actors Abby Mukiibi and Patrick Mujjuka. In 2016, he entered politics and was elected deputy for the Rubaga Sud constituency.

However, on June 7th, 2022, Kato Lubwama tragically passed away at Stana Medical Center in Bunamwaya. The former MP’s death was attributed to a heart attack due to his long-standing heart condition. Lubwama reportedly succumbed to complications from his illness, leaving many in mourning.

Cause of Death

Kato Lubwama’s death was attributed to a heart attack due to his long-standing heart condition. The beloved comedian, actor, and playwright had been battling the illness for some time, and it ultimately proved to be fatal.

The Legacy of Kato Lubwama

Kato Lubwama was a multi-faceted individual who made significant contributions to Uganda’s entertainment and political spheres. He was recognized as a talented comedian and actor, captivating audiences with his performances. His contributions to the arts extended beyond comedy, as he was a playwright and founder of Diamonds Ensemble.

Although his tenure as an MP was not without controversy, Lubwama’s passing marks the end of a remarkable individual who left an indelible mark on Uganda’s entertainment and political spheres.

Family Mourns the Loss

The news of Kato Lubwama’s passing left his family in mourning. The sudden and tragic news shocked many in the entertainment and political spheres, prompting some to rush to Stana Medical Center in Bunamwaya, where Lubwama breathed his last.

The outpouring of grief spilled over to social media, where people expressed their condolences to Lubwama’s family. Many shared personal anecdotes, praising his talent, mentorship, and contributions to the entertainment industry. Others expressed their sadness at losing a beloved figure and offered their condolences to Lubwama’s family during this difficult time.

Conclusion

Kato Lubwama’s death is a tremendous loss to Uganda’s entertainment and political spheres. The beloved comedian, actor, and playwright will be remembered for his talent, charisma, and significant contributions to the arts. His legacy will continue to inspire many in Uganda and beyond.

News Source : Esajaelina

Source Link :Kato Lubwama cause of death and obituary: Ugandan comedian dies of heart attack/