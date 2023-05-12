Dead – Death – Obituary News : UK Travel Mogul Hugo Burge Passes Away at 51

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Legacy of Hugo Burge: Businessman, Investor, and Arts Supporter

On Wednesday, the business world lost a remarkable figure in Hugo Burge, a British entrepreneur, startup investor, and arts supporter. Burge is perhaps best known as the former CEO of both Cheapflights and then the Momondo Group, where he helped grow the companies to new heights. He passed away at his home, leaving behind a legacy of success and innovation.

Burge’s career began in 2000 when he co-founded Howzat Media, a firm investing in digital businesses. One of his early investments was in UK-based online travel deals company Cheapflights when it was just a three-person operation. Burge advised and eventually became CEO of Cheapflights, helping it expand until it acquired Denmark-based travel-price comparison site Momondo in 2011. Burge then became CEO of the combined Momondo Group, which grew to more than 350 employees thanks to bank debt and private equity investment.

In 2017, the Priceline Group (now Booking Holdings) acquired Momondo Group for $550 million, marking a tremendous success for Burge and his team. Along the way, he also invested in startups, primarily in the travel industry, through another firm, Howzat Ventures. One of his early investments was in Trivago, which had a $1 billion valuation when the firm exited in 2012.

After the Momondo Group deal and the Trivago payout, Burge stepped down as CEO and left online travel. In 2018, he founded Marchmont Ventures, which aimed to support activities that build “sustainable creativity.” Burge and Alan Martin, formerly CFO at Momondo Group, ran the fund and invested in projects like supporting the relaunch of an art fair in southern Scotland.

Burge’s ultimate dream was to transform Marchmont House, a mansion in Greenlaw, Scotland, into a home for creators. He jointly led a restoration of the house and encouraged the hosting of artists, artisans, and other creators since late 2020. Burge was one of the UK’s highest-profile champions of the Arts and Crafts movement, and his passion for creativity was evident in all of his endeavors.

News of Burge’s passing shocked friends and former colleagues, who remembered him as a kind-hearted, intelligent, and hardworking businessman. Alan Martin, who worked alongside Burge at Cheapflights and Momondo and subsequently at Marchmont Ventures, said that they were all still in shock at the loss of their beloved Hugo. Sarah Hanan, chief commercial officer at DoHop, worked with Burge at Momondo Group and described him as a true gentleman, a wonderful leader, and a friend. Phil Bloomfield, who led communications at Cheapflights and now does so at dNata Travel Group, said that Burge was a very special man who changed the lives of those lucky enough to know him.

Burge’s legacy will undoubtedly live on in the businesses he helped build and the creative projects he supported. He will be remembered as a visionary entrepreneur, a passionate supporter of the arts, and a beloved friend and colleague. Arrangements for a memorial service have yet to be announced, but his family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

News Source : Skift

Source Link :UK Online Travel Entrepreneur Hugo Burge Dies at 51/