Dead – Death – Obituary News : UL Lafayette waterski champ Micky Gellar passes away at 18

Junior Water Skier Michael Arthur “Micky” Geller Dies Suddenly at Age 18

Tragedy struck the water ski community this week with the sudden passing of Michael Arthur “Micky” Geller, a highly ranked junior water skier. According to his water ski team, Geller passed away at the age of 18 while attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he studied kinesiology and was part of the school’s Ragin’ Cajuns Waterski Team. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Geller was an accomplished water skier, ranked sixth in the world as a junior water skier in the U21 jump. He was also a valued member of the Ontario skiing community and represented Canada in multiple international events, including the International Waterski and Wakeboard Foundation’s under-17 world championship, the Jr. U.S. Masters Water Ski Tournament, and the 2022 Pan American Championships.

The Ragin’ Cajuns Waterski Team described Geller as an exceptional athlete and a beloved member of their team. He was on a full scholarship due to his athletic prowess and loved nothing more than hitting the ramp and flying far. However, he was much more than just a talented water skier. Geller was also an avid rock climber, motorcyclist, and snowmobiler. He enjoyed engaging in deep conversations and debates about current events and music.

Remembering Micky Geller

Geller’s passing has left a profound impact on the water ski community and beyond. Water Ski Canada called him a “valued member” and asked the community to come together to support each other during this difficult time. The Ragin’ Cajuns Waterski Team echoed this sentiment and shared their grief on Facebook, saying, “It is with heavy hearts that we share with all of you the news that team member Micky Geller has passed away.”

Geller’s family also released a statement, describing him as a young man with a “full throttle approach to life.” They shared that an annual award would be created in his honor and asked that people remember him for his empathy, passion, strength, fearlessness, drive, discipline, and limitless potential.

A Life Cut Short

The sudden passing of Michael Arthur “Micky” Geller is a reminder that life is precious and can be unpredictable. Geller was only 18 years old and had his whole life ahead of him. He was a talented athlete, a dedicated student, and a beloved member of his community. His passing is a tragic loss, not just for those who knew him personally but for the water ski community as a whole.

As we mourn the loss of Micky Geller, let us also celebrate his life and the impact he had on those around him. His memory will live on through the annual award established in his honor and the countless lives he touched during his short time on this earth.

News Source : Kerry Breen

Source Link :University of Louisiana-Lafayette waterski champ Michael Arthur “Micky” Gellar dies at 18/