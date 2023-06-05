Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ullas Aroor’s Death in Car Accident: Social Media Hoax

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Is Ullas Aroor Dead in a Car Accident?

Ullas Aroor is a gifted artist from India’s entertainment sector who has significantly advanced this discipline. Aroor may have made an appearance in a few programs, but information regarding his professional background is scarce. Aroor is currently in the spotlight due to a recent vehicle accident he was engaged in.

Aroor was traveling in a vehicle with other musicians on Monday at around 4.30 am when they were involved in a collision. For your information, Aroor was alongside the acclaimed actor Kollam Sudhi, Binu Adimali, and Mahesh. Following a recent accident that claimed the life of Kollam Sudhi, word of Ullas Aroor’s passing has gone viral on social media.

What Happened in the Accident?

The four individuals were apparently returning home from a Vatakara program while driving in the same automobile. They were struck by a truck in the early hours of Monday, and it was determined that Aroor was the one operating the vehicle. The victims were rushed to the hospital after the collision, but Kollam passed away.

After the disaster, Ullas Aroor and the other victims were transferred to the hospital. Therefore, it is possible to infer that Aroor is still at the hospital and might be receiving care. “Footages of injured driver Ullas who was with Sudhi in Kollam,” said the description of a video that was released on the Malayalam Filmibeat Facebook page. Ullas is seen being transported to the hospital in an ambulance in the most current video that was uploaded. He also appears to be opening his eyes.

Is Ullas Aroor Dead?

Although there are no confirmed reports of his death, many people are speculating about it as a result of the tragic crash. Aroor is still alive, and further information about him may become available, as no formal remarks have been made.

Binu Adimali and Mahesh, two victims, were taken to a private hospital in Ernakulam. Currently, there is no news about their condition. People on social media are looking for updates on Ullas Aroor, and hopefully, he will recover soon.

Conclusion

Ullas Aroor was engaged in a fatal car accident, and news of his accident is currently trending online. The accident claimed Kollam Sudhi’s life, and Aroor and two others were injured. Aroor is still alive, and we hope that he recovers quickly. Stay tuned for more updates on this case.

Ullas Aroor death hoax Ullas Aroor car accident Ullas Aroor rumors Ullas Aroor social media buzz Ullas Aroor fake news

News Source : Prakash Israni

Source Link :Is Ullas Aroor Dead In Car Accident? Death Hoax Trending On Social Media/