Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ultra-Orthodox Rabbi Gershon Edelstein Passes at 100

Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, Spiritual Leader of Degel HaTorah, Dies at 100

Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, one of the most senior ultra-Orthodox rabbis in Israel and the spiritual leader of the Degel HaTorah Knesset faction, passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 100. His condition had deteriorated earlier in the day, and he was hospitalized at Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak last week after suffering from shortness of breath.

Life and Legacy

Rabbi Edelstein succeeded Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky as the haredi faction’s spiritual leader after the latter’s death in March 2022. He also served as rosh yeshiva of the massive Ponovezh yeshiva in Bnei Brak, one of the leading Litvish yeshivot in Israel.

Rabbi Edelstein was known for his deep knowledge of Torah and his commitment to Jewish education. He was a beloved figure in the ultra-Orthodox community and will be greatly missed.

Funeral Arrangements

The rabbi’s funeral service will be held on Tuesday afternoon, with followers, students, and family set to gather at the entrance to Ponovezh yeshiva at 3:30 p.m., where the service will begin. Israel Railways will increase train activity to Bnei Brak on Tuesday afternoon, police said, to help facilitate the orderly arrival of all Israelis to the rabbi’s funeral.

Tributes and Condolences

Shas and its leader Arye Deri released a statement mourning the death of Edelstein, calling him a “remnant of a generation which preached the Torah to thousands and taught generations of geonim, yeshiva heads and students.” Israel’s chief Ashkenazi rabbi David Lau also mourned Edelstein’s death, saying the rabbi “strongly and decidedly led the Jewish People even at his ripe age.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement, “The Torah world and the entire Jewish People lost a brilliant scholar and leader…who lived a sacred life. I mourn his passing and send my deepest condolences to the family.”

Rabbi Edelstein’s passing is a great loss to the Jewish community, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. May his memory be a blessing.

Ultra-Orthodox Judaism Rabbinic Leadership Jewish Community in Israel Religious Scholars Jewish Tradition and Heritage

News Source : By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Source Link :Gershon Edelstein, ultra-Orthodox rabbi & spiritual leader, dies at 100 – Israel News/