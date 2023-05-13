Dead – Death – Obituary News : Umpire Don Denkinger Passes Away at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Don Denkinger: The Umpire Who Made a Costly Mistake in the 1985 World Series

Don Denkinger, a former American League umpire who made a crucial mistake in the 1985 World Series, passed away at the age of 86, as per an announcement made by Major League Baseball on Friday. Denkinger worked as an umpire from 1969 to 1998 and was part of four World Series, six league championship series, and three All-Star Games.

However, it was his mistake in Game 6 of the 1985 World Series that he will always be remembered for. The incident took place in the ninth inning of the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals. The Cardinals were leading 1-0, and the Royals had their backs against the wall. Pinch hitter Jorge Orta hit a grounder to first base that Jack Clark fielded and flipped to pitcher Todd Worrell for the first out. Denkinger incorrectly called Orta safe.

The Royals took advantage of the situation, and four batters later, pinch hitter Dane Iorg hit a two-run single, giving Kansas City a controversial 2-1 win. The next night, in Game 7, the Royals dominated the Cardinals 11-0 to claim the championship.

Denkinger’s mistake was a defining moment in the 1985 World Series and was heavily criticized by Cardinals fans. In his defense, Denkinger later stated that he was in a good position and that the throw was high. He also mentioned that there was a lot of crowd noise, and he couldn’t hear the ball hit the glove.

Denkinger’s mistake was a reminder that even the best of us can make errors. As an umpire, his job was to be right all the time, but he was only human. He acknowledged that he couldn’t change the past and that admitting his mistake wouldn’t change anything.

Despite the controversy surrounding his mistake, Denkinger continued to work as an umpire and was on the field for another historic game. He called balls and strikes for Game 7 of the 1991 World Series, where the Minnesota Twins beat the Atlanta Braves 1-0 in 10 innings.

Denkinger’s legacy will always be tied to his mistake in the 1985 World Series, but he was a respected umpire who served the game of baseball for almost three decades. He later worked as an umpire adviser, and his knowledge and experience were invaluable to the league.

In conclusion, Don Denkinger’s passing is a reminder that mistakes are a part of life, and we must learn from them. As fans, we should remember him not just for his mistake but also for his contribution to the game of baseball. His legacy will live on, and he will always be a part of baseball history.

News Source : Field Level Media

Source Link :Longtime umpire Don Denkinger dies at 86/