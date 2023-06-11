Dead – Death – Obituary News : Unabomber Ted Kaczynski dies at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ted Kaczynski, also known as the Unabomber, was a notorious serial bomber who terrorized the United States for 17 years. From 1978 to 1995, Kaczynski utilized nail- and razor-blade-packed pipe bombs to kill three people and injure 23 others across the nation. His targets were seemingly random, but in reality, they were specific individuals associated with technology and what Kaczynski believed to be the destroyers of nature.

Born in 1942 in Chicago, Kaczynski was a child who was different from others. Hospitalized at nine months for severe allergic reactions, the once-alert baby returned home moody and withdrawn, his mother, Wanda, later said. In 1952, the family moved to Evergreen Park, where they were a family apart. His parents emphasized academic excellence and often kept their children inside to read and do homework while other youngsters played outside.

Kaczynski, bookish and socially awkward, scored at genius level on IQ tests. He skipped the sixth and 11th grades and was admitted to Harvard on a scholarship at 16. However, his isolation deepened, and he interacted little with others and took a single room. He participated in a study – part of the controversial Project MKUltra “mind-control” experiments of the 1950s led by Harvard psychologist Henry A. Murray and backed by the CIA – to measure the effects of extreme stress on student volunteers by subjecting them to unrelenting belittlement and humiliation.

After graduating from Harvard in 1962 with a degree in mathematics, Kaczynski moved on to the University of Michigan. In five years, he completed a doctorate in mathematics and landed a tenure-track teaching post at the University of California at Berkeley. But he abruptly quit in 1969 and, two years later, cobbled together the money to buy a small lot near Lincoln, Mont. He built a single-room cabin with no electricity or running water, where he started planning his serial terrorist attacks.

Kaczynski believed that modern technology was destroying the natural world and usurping human autonomy. In the manifesto and letters he sent to The Washington Post and New York Times, he blamed his parents for raising him in social isolation, causing him to spurn authority and develop a belief that modern technology was destroying the natural world and usurping human autonomy. “Electricity, indoor plumbing, rapid long-distance communications … how could one argue against any of these things?” he asked in the manifesto. “[Yet] all these technical advances taken together have created a world in which the average man’s fate is no longer in his own hands … but in those of politicians, corporate executives and remote, anonymous technicians and bureaucrats whom he as an individual has no power to influence.”

Tracking down the Unabomber led to one of the nation’s longest and most expensive investigations. Then came years of research tracing his habits, propensities, and psychological markers. Still, a veil of mystery remained over the ultimate purpose of his acts beyond simple anger at a world that wouldn’t listen to him.

In 1995, Kaczynski sent his manifesto to The Washington Post and New York Times with a demand to print it or risk further attacks. Under pressure from federal authorities, the papers agreed to jointly print the manifesto in a special section of The Post in September 1995. The decision paid off. There were no more bombings, and Mr. Kaczynski was in custody within seven months, identified by his brother.

Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber, died on June 10, 2021, at a federal prison medical facility in Butner, N.C. He was 81. His legacy is one of terror and tragedy, leaving a trail of destruction and death across the nation.

News Source : SpokesmanReview

Source Link :Ted Kaczynski, who planted fear and death as the Unabomber, dies at 81/