Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski dies in prison at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Unabomber, Theodore Kaczynski, Dies in Federal Prison at 81

Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, known as the “Unabomber,” died at the age of 81 on Saturday in the federal prison medical center in Butner, North Carolina. The cause of his death is unknown. Kaczynski was sentenced to four life sentences plus 30 years in May 1998 for his 17-year bombing campaign that killed three people and injured 23 others.

The Unabomber’s Impact on American Society

Kaczynski’s homemade bombs changed the way Americans mailed packages and boarded airplanes, and even virtually shut down air travel on the West Coast in July 1995. His bombings set universities nationwide on edge, and he forced The Washington Post and The New York Times to publish his 35,000-word manifesto, “Industrial Society and Its Future,” in September 1995, which claimed modern society and technology was leading to a sense of powerlessness and alienation.

However, publishing his manifesto led to his capture. Kaczynski’s brother David and David’s wife, Linda Patrik, recognized the manifesto’s tone and tipped off the FBI, which had been searching for the “Unabomber” for years in the nation’s longest, costliest manhunt. Authorities found him in a cabin outside Lincoln, Montana, where he had been living as a hermit for years.

Kaczynski’s Life and Crimes

Kaczynski was born in Chicago in 1942 and attended Harvard at the age of 16. He was a brilliant mathematician who had published papers in prestigious mathematics journals. However, he became a domestic terrorist, committing 16 bombings from 1978 to 1995.

The FBI called him the “Unabomber” because his early targets seemed to be universities and airlines. An altitude-triggered bomb he mailed in 1979 went off as planned aboard an American Airlines flight, causing a dozen people aboard to suffer from smoke inhalation. Kaczynski killed computer rental store owner Hugh Scrutton, advertising executive Thomas Mosser, and timber industry lobbyist Gilbert Murray. California geneticist Charles Epstein and Yale University computer expert David Gelernter were maimed by bombs two days apart in June 1993.

Kaczynski eventually pleaded guilty rather than let his defense team proceed with an insanity defense. A psychiatrist who interviewed Kaczynski in prison diagnosed him as a paranoid schizophrenic. Kaczynski hated the idea of being viewed as mentally ill and tried to fire his lawyers when they attempted to present an insanity defense. When that failed, he tried to hang himself with his underwear.

The Unabomber’s Legacy

As an elusive criminal mastermind, the Unabomber won his share of sympathizers and comparisons to Daniel Boone, Edward Abbey, and Henry David Thoreau. But once revealed as a wild-eyed hermit with long hair and beard who weathered Montana winters in a one-room shack, Kaczynski struck many as more of a pathetic loner than a romantic anti-hero. Even in his own journals, Kaczynski came across as not a committed revolutionary, but a vengeful hermit driven by petty grievances.

Kaczynski’s bombings left a lasting impact on American society, changing the way people mailed packages and boarded airplanes. His manifesto also sparked a national conversation about modern society’s impact on individual freedom and mental health. Although his actions were violent and destructive, they forced Americans to confront important issues about technology, individual freedom, and mental health.

Unabomber Ted Kaczynski domestic terrorism anti-technology imprisonment

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :Ted Kaczynski, known as the ‘Unabomber,’ dies in prison at age 81 : NPR/