Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski dies in prison at 81

Ted Kaczynski, the ‘Unabomber,’ Dies in Prison at Age 81

Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, known as the “Unabomber,” has passed away at the age of 81 while serving a life sentence in prison. Kaczynski was a Harvard-educated mathematician who terrorized the nation for 17 years with a bombing campaign that killed three people and injured 23 others.

The Unabomber’s Life and Crimes

Kaczynski retreated to a dilapidated shack in the Montana wilderness, where he carried out his campaign of terror from 1978 to 1995. His homemade bombs forced Americans to change the way they mailed packages and boarded airplanes, and even virtually shut down air travel on the West Coast in July 1995.

He was branded the “Unabomber” by the FBI, and his campaign of terror set universities nationwide on edge. Kaczynski admitted to committing 16 bombings during his reign of terror, permanently maiming several of his victims.

The Unabomber’s Manifesto and Arrest

Kaczynski’s manifesto, “Industrial Society and Its Future,” claimed that modern society and technology were leading to a sense of powerlessness and alienation. He forced The Washington Post, in conjunction with The New York Times, to publish the manifesto in September 1995, which led to his arrest.

Kaczynski’s brother, David, and David’s wife, Linda Patrik, recognized the manifesto’s tone and tipped off the FBI, which had been searching for the Unabomber for years in the nation’s longest, costliest manhunt. Authorities found him in a small cabin outside Lincoln, Montana, that was filled with journals, a coded diary, explosive ingredients, and two completed bombs.

Kaczynski’s Legacy

As an elusive criminal mastermind, the Unabomber won his share of sympathizers and comparisons to Daniel Boone, Edward Abbey, and Henry David Thoreau. But once revealed as a wild-eyed hermit with long hair and a beard who weathered Montana winters in a one-room shack, Kaczynski struck many as more of a pathetic loner than a romantic anti-hero.

Kaczynski’s journals revealed him to be not a committed revolutionary but a vengeful hermit driven by petty grievances. “I certainly don’t claim to be an altruist or to be acting for the ‘good’ (whatever that is) of the human race,” he wrote on April 6, 1971. “I act merely from a desire for revenge.”

Conclusion

Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski’s death marks the end of a reign of terror that changed the way Americans lived their lives. His manifesto, published against his wishes, led to his arrest and life sentence in prison. Kaczynski’s legacy is one of a vengeful hermit who caused untold pain and suffering to his victims and their families.

Unabomber Ted Kaczynski Domestic terrorism FBI investigation Prison life

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :Ted Kaczynski, known as the ‘Unabomber,’ has died in prison at age 81 – American Press/