Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski Dies in Prison

Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber, Dies at 79

Ted Kaczynski, famously referred to as the Unabomber, died earlier today from causes that have yet to be made public. He was found unresponsive in his cell at the Federal Medical Center, Butner, North Carolina, where he was being treated for terminal cancer after being given less than a year to live. While everyone who was alive in the 90s remembers the name Ted Kaczynski, younger generations may have never heard his name until today as news of his death trends.

Kaczynski’s Terror Campaign

Kaczynski was serving four life sentences and 30 years for a “campaign of terror” he unleashed on universities and airlines. He eventually stepped up his threat to include newspapers and scientists. His downfall came when he promised to stop his bombings if The Washington Post and The New York Times both published his manifesto, “Industrial Society and Its Future.”

A Harvard graduate, Kaczynski would eventually be diagnosed by a prison doctor as a paranoid schizophrenic. His declining mental state caused him to pursue the bombing campaign that started in 1978 and lasted until 1995. In all, he was responsible for the deaths of three people while injuring 23 others.

The Unabomber Manifesto

His manifesto spelled out what he thought was wrong in society, but he wrote in 1971, “I certainly don’t claim to be an altruist or to be acting for the ‘good’ (whatever that is) of the human race. I act merely from a desire for revenge.”

His brother David and David’s wife recognized the tone of Kaczynski’s manifesto as soon as they saw it published in the paper. They alerted the FBI and the Unabomber was found housed up in a small shack near Lincoln, Montana. After investigating the small cabin, law enforcement had all the evidence they needed from the journals they confiscated as well as the ingredients for making bombs and the two bombs that were already made.

Conclusion

Ted Kaczynski’s reign of terror ended with his capture and imprisonment. While his manifesto raised concerns about the impact of technology on society, his methods were violent and deadly. As we remember his passing, we must also remember the lives he took and the families he forever altered. May they find peace and closure in this chapter of their lives.

News Source : Michael Allen

Source Link :Ted Kaczynski, the ‘Unabomber,’ Has Died in Prison, Nearly Three Decades After His Reign of Terror/