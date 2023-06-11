Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski passes away at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Theodore Kaczynski, better known as the “Unabomber,” passed away at the age of 81 in his cell at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina. Kaczynski was serving eight life sentences after pleading guilty in 1998 to sending mail bombs that killed three people and injured 23 others between 1978 and 1995.

Kaczynski was a Harvard-trained math professor who became infamous for his deadly bombing campaign. He was arrested in 1996 at a remote cabin in western Montana, where he lived without running water or electricity for more than 20 years.

The Unabomber Manifesto, a 30,000-word treatise published by Kaczynski, claimed a moral high ground for his attacks. He justified them in the name of preserving humanity and nature from the onslaught of technology and exploitation. However, a sentencing memorandum quoted extensively from Kaczynski’s journals, in which he expressed a deep hatred of people.

Prosecutors portrayed Kaczynski as a vengeful loner, and he was diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic by federal psychiatrist Dr. Sally Johnson. The family has claimed that his writings reflected the mind of a paranoid schizophrenic rather than a cold-blooded killer.

Kaczynski’s attacks killed computer rental store owner Hugh Scrutton and timber industry lobbyist Gilbert Murray. Geneticist Charles Epstein and computer expert David Gelernter were also maimed in bombings. Epstein spoke out publicly about Kaczynski for the first time in 1998 after he was critically injured in the 1993 bombing, calling him “the personification of evil.”

Kaczynski’s brother David provided the information that led to his arrest, and a prosecutor called him a “true American hero.” David Kaczynski and his mother expressed deep sorrow and regret to the victims and reached out in whatever way possible to ease their pain and express their love.

At the sentencing hearing, Susan Mosser, who lost her husband in a Unabomber attack, urged the judge to “make the sentence bullet-proof, or bomb-proof, lock him so far down that when he does die, he’ll be closer to hell. That’s where the devil belongs.”

Kaczynski’s plea bargain saved him from a trial and possible death by lethal injection. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. US District Judge Garland Burrell Jr. said that Kaczynski committed “unspeakable and monstrous crimes for which he shows utterly no remorse.”

In 1999, Kaczynski told Time magazine he “would rather get the death penalty than spend the rest of my life in prison.” His attacks and manifesto sparked public debate about the role of technology in society and the impact of industrialization on the environment.

Kaczynski’s death marks the end of a dark chapter in American history. While his attacks were fueled by a deep-seated hatred of technology and society, they left a trail of devastation and loss in their wake. The families of his victims will never fully recover from their pain and suffering, but with Kaczynski’s passing, they can find some comfort in knowing that he can no longer harm anyone else.

News Source : Ray Sanchez

Source Link :Ted Kaczynski, known as the ‘Unabomber,’ dies at 81/