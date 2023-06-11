Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski Passes Away at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Life and Crimes of the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski

Ted Kaczynski, also known as the Unabomber, was found dead in his cell at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina on January 8, 2023. He was 81 years old and had been serving eight life sentences for his deadly bombing campaign that took place between 1978 and 1995. Kaczynski was a Harvard-trained math professor who became a recluse and lived in a small shack in rural Montana, where he carried out his attacks.

The Unabomber Manifesto

Kaczynski’s attacks were motivated by his belief that technology was destroying humanity and nature. He published a 30,000-word manifesto, which became known as the Unabomber Manifesto, in which he claimed a moral high ground for his deadly campaign. He believed that his attacks were justified in the name of preserving humanity and nature from the onslaught of technology and exploitation.

In the document, Kaczynski wrote, “I believe in nothing. I don’t even believe in the cult of nature-worshipers or wilderness-worshipers. (I am perfectly ready to litter in parts of the woods that are of no use to me – I often throw cans in logged-over areas.)” Kaczynski’s journals also revealed a deep hatred of people.

The Unabomber Attacks

Kaczynski’s bombing campaign began in 1978 and continued for 17 years. He sent mail bombs to universities, airlines, and other targets, killing three people and injuring 23 others. Kaczynski also threatened to blow up airplanes and placed a bomb on one flight in 1979, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing when a fire broke out in the cargo hold.

Kaczynski’s Victims

Kaczynski’s victims included computer rental store owner Hugh Scrutton and timber industry lobbyist Gilbert Murray. Geneticist Charles Epstein and computer expert David Gelernter were maimed in bombings. Susan Mosser, who lost her husband in a Unabomber attack, urged the judge to “make the sentence bullet-proof, or bomb-proof, lock him so far down that when he does die, he’ll be closer to hell. That’s where the devil belongs.”

Kaczynski’s Arrest and Conviction

Kaczynski was arrested in 1996 at his remote cabin in western Montana, thanks to a tip from his brother David. The family claimed that the writings reflected the mind of a paranoid schizophrenic, not a cold-blooded killer. A federal prison psychiatrist agreed, opening the way for prosecutors to drop their demand for the death sentence and allow a plea bargain.

After an apparent suicide attempt in his jail cell before his plea, Kaczynski asked the judge to allow him to fire his attorneys and take over his own defense. He said he wanted to base his defense on his belief that technology is destroying humanity. Kaczynski agreed to undergo tests by a federal psychiatrist to prove he was mentally competent to defend himself. While Johnson concluded that Kaczynski was mentally competent, she also diagnosed him as a paranoid schizophrenic.

The plea bargain saved Kaczynski from a trial and possible death by lethal injection. Prosecutors dropped their request that Kaczynski be given the death penalty and asked that he be given life in prison without parole. US District Judge Garland Burrell Jr., who sentenced Kaczynski, said, “The defendant committed unspeakable and monstrous crimes for which he shows utterly no remorse.”

The Legacy of the Unabomber

The Unabomber attacks left a mark on American history. Kaczynski’s belief that technology was destroying humanity resonated with many people. His manifesto was published in major newspapers, and his case was widely covered by the media. Kaczynski’s attacks also led to tighter security measures for airlines and other industries.

However, the Unabomber’s legacy is also one of violence and terror. His attacks killed innocent people and caused widespread fear. Kaczynski’s death in prison brings an end to his reign of terror, but it also serves as a reminder of the destructive power of extremism.

In conclusion, Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber, was a Harvard-trained math professor who became a recluse and carried out a deadly bombing campaign from a shack in rural Montana. His attacks were motivated by his belief that technology was destroying humanity and nature. Kaczynski’s bombings killed three people and injured 23 others. He was arrested in 1996, diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic, and sentenced to life in prison without parole. Kaczynski’s attacks left a mark on American history, but they also caused widespread fear and terror. His death in prison brings an end to his reign of terror, but it also serves as a reminder of the destructive power of extremism.

Ted Kaczynski Unabomber Domestic terrorism Anti-technology Harvard University bombing

News Source : Ashley Cox

Source Link :Ted Kaczynski, known as the ‘Unabomber,’ dies at 81/