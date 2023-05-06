Dead – Death – Obituary News : Unclear Cause of Death for 3 Near DC Library

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Three People Die from Medical Emergency After Minor Traffic Accident in D.C.

On Thursday afternoon, a minor traffic accident in Northwest D.C. turned fatal as three people passed out and ultimately died from a medical emergency. The incident occurred on Connecticut Avenue, outside the Cleveland Park Library, around 1 pm. The group’s car had crossed lanes on the busy District street before striking a vehicle in the southbound lanes.

Dozens of emergency workers tried to resuscitate the trio, but to no avail. It may take weeks to determine the cause of death, and DC Police are investigating the incident as a possible overdose. Witnesses reported seeing emergency workers attempting CPR and calling for Narcan, the substance that immediately reverses opioid overdoses, on-site as well.

The Opioid Crisis in D.C.

If the autopsy ultimately determines that the three individuals died from an opioid overdose, it would further fall in line with a trend that’s been unfolding across the District for years. Metropolitan Police Department and Office of Medical Examiner data show that more people have died from opioid overdoses alone in D.C. since 2018 than in homicides and traffic crashes combined. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from 2021 even showed D.C. ranked nationally for opioid deaths per capita.

Ambrose Lane Jr., the chair of DC’s Health Alliance Network, said opioid abuse has ravaged the District. “I’m not sure if the District, in terms of infrastructure to address these issues, has adequately caught up,” he said. The number of opioid deaths observed in the District isn’t far off the number of coronavirus deaths D.C. has experienced during the pandemic. “The opioid crisis is what is known as the silent killer because it doesn’t cause as much of a visceral reaction as a homicide,” he said. “Opioids are kind of stigmatized.”

The Need for Action

Lane added that D.C. needs more buildings for opioid treatment centers and more funding for different forms of opioid treatment. In order to achieve this, Lane said that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser needs to declare a public health emergency. “That’s what we are pushing [for],” he said.

The opioid crisis has affected not only D.C. but the entire country. It’s a complex issue that requires a multifaceted approach, from prevention to treatment and recovery. It’s time for policymakers to take action and allocate the necessary resources to address this epidemic. The lives lost in D.C. and across the nation demand nothing less than a concerted effort to combat opioid abuse.

News Source : John Henry

Source Link :Cause of death for 3 people who died near DC library unclear/