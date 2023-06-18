Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Understanding the Death of Him”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary BMX Announcer Mike Redman Passes Away Unexpectedly

The BMX community and the entire family of Mike Redman are in a state of pain and mourning following the sudden passing of the legendary BMX announcer on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Mike Redman was regarded as the best announcer in the industry and was the voice behind every USA BMX, USA Cycling, and UCI race. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the life of Mike Redman, his background, how he died, the cause of his sudden death, and the tributes pouring in for the departed soul.

Who was Mike Redman? Know more about his background

Mike Redman was a legendary member of the BMX community who hailed from Murrieta, California. He was also an owner-operator at Redman Bikes USA and owned many championship-winning factory teams. Mike also ran Mike Redman’s Grand Prix BMX track and built independent frames for Redman Bikes. He was also a trainer, sharing his knowledge and experience with riders of all levels, from novice to Olympic gold medalists.

How did Mike Redman die? Know His Cause of death

Mike Redman’s sudden passing was a result of complications from a stroke he suffered earlier in the week. Following the stroke, he was able to spend his last few days with his family, close friends, and his devoted adult children, Austin and Tallon. The news of his passing was confirmed by his friend, Richard Huvard, through a post on Facebook. While no confirmation about his funeral ceremony was released, it is expected to be announced soon.

Tributes pour in for Mike Redman

The entire BMX community has been left devastated by Mike Redman’s sudden passing, and his friends, co-workers, and admirers have been sharing their condolences for the departed soul across different social platforms. We express our deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and all admirers of the late Mike Redman. His sudden passing is a massive loss for the whole community, and we pray to God to give them the power to pass through difficult times.

Conclusion

The BMX community has lost a legend in Mike Redman, and his passing has left everyone in a state of pain and mourning. We hope this article has provided you with all the necessary information about Mike Redman’s life, his background, how he died, the cause of his sudden death, and the tributes pouring in for him. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those who knew and loved him.

