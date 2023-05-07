Dead – Death – Obituary News : Unexpected Death of Kentucky Sign Language Interpreter Virginia Moore

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Virginia Moore, a Cherished Sign Language Interpreter from Kentucky, Passes Away

On Saturday, the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community in Kentucky and across the nation mourned the loss of Virginia Moore, a highly respected sign language interpreter and a cherished resident of Kentucky. Moore passed away on Saturday, leaving behind a legacy of love, inclusivity, and unwavering commitment to the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Pays Tribute to Virginia Moore

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear took to Twitter on Sunday to share the devastating news of Virginia Moore’s passing. In his tweet, Beshear praised Moore’s character and her teachings on the significance of leading with love and inclusivity. He also expressed his deep sorrow at the loss of Virginia and urged the public to join him and his wife in offering prayers for her loved ones.

During the peak of the pandemic, Governor Beshear and Virginia Moore worked together as part of “Team Kentucky” to provide regular updates to the people of Kentucky. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Moore stood out as a symbol of unwavering stability and grace, uniting the community during difficult times.

Virginia Moore’s Advocacy for Self-Care and Health

In October 2020, Virginia Moore revealed during a public briefing that she had been diagnosed with stage one uterine cancer. Despite the challenges posed by her diagnosis and the ongoing pandemic, she utilized her platform as a sign language interpreter to remind the masses about the significance of self-care and prioritizing one’s health.

In a recent update, Moore revealed that she had been declared cancer-free, but emphasized the importance of continued monitoring over the next five years. Her message of self-care and health advocacy resonated deeply with the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community in Kentucky and beyond.

Virginia Moore’s Legacy of Advocacy for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community

With over 25 years of experience at the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and the Hard of Hearing, Virginia Moore was a nationally certified interpreter and a passionate advocate for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community.

In 2021, she received recognition for her unwavering commitment to the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community in Kentucky. The Kentucky Educators for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing presented the Award to its eponym, Virginia Moore, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the field of sign language interpretation.

Governor Beshear’s Message of Unity During Difficult Times

Despite the loss of Virginia Moore, Governor Beshear emphasized her message of unity during this difficult time. “We will get through this; we will get through this together,” he stated, echoing Moore’s teachings on the significance of leading with love and inclusivity.

The legacy of Virginia Moore, a cherished resident of Kentucky and a skilled sign language interpreter, will continue to inspire and guide the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community in Kentucky and beyond. Her unwavering commitment to advocacy, self-care, and inclusivity will never be forgotten.

