Dead – Death – Obituary News : Unexpected Passing of Jefferson County Judge

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Anne Lamkin Durward, the president of the AAML Foundation and Jefferson County judge, passed away unexpectedly on May 27, leaving behind a legacy of professionalism, elegance, and charm. Born in Birmingham, Alabama, Anne studied law at Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law, where she later became a coach for the National Moot Court Team. She served as a Domestic Relations Circuit Court Judge and held board positions in many organizations, including the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and the International Academy of Family Lawyers. Anne was a committed participant in the Birmingham Bar Association Women Lawyers Section and a passionate supporter of Alabama college football.

Anne Lamkin Durward’s cause of death has not been officially disclosed. The AAML Foundation shared the news of her passing on Facebook, stating that she was at home with her husband John and their dogs Duke and Laney. The legal community has lost a tremendous asset, and many people who knew Anne have expressed their condolences and paid tribute to her. Family law attorney Randy Nichols said, “We know Anne will serve with distinction and wish her the absolute best in this new chapter of her distinguished career. No doubt she will perform well in her role as domestic relations circuit court judge. Our firm will miss Anne immensely, but the people of Jefferson County will benefit greatly.”

Anne’s sudden passing has reminded many people of the temporary nature of life and the importance of cherishing each moment. Tributes have poured in from friends, colleagues, and acquaintances who admired and respected Anne. Pastor Kris Eskrine wrote, “We will miss you my friend Judge Anne Lamkin Durward. Prayers lifted for my brother John Durward!” Scott, a fellow attorney, said, “She was a great Judge and person, and I knew that when I was in her courtroom that my client was going to get a fair shake. She knew the law too. The legal community has lost a tremendous asset.”

Anne Lamkin Durward’s passing is a great loss to the legal community and all those who knew her. She will be remembered for her kindness, professionalism, and commitment to justice. We extend our deepest sympathies to her loved ones and hope they find comfort in the outpouring of support from those who knew and admired Anne.

Jefferson County Judge death news Cause of death of Jefferson County Judge Tributes to Jefferson County Judge Jefferson County Judge funeral arrangements Impact of Jefferson County Judge’s passing on the community

News Source : Medico topics – News Hub | Latest News | Breaking News | Daily News

Source Link :Jefferson county judge passed away unexpectedly/