Dead – Death – Obituary News : Unexpected Passing of Lane Barber in Stoneboro, PA

Lane Barber Obituary: A Tribute to a Life Well-Lived

On May 26, 2023, the Stoneboro community lost one of its own. Lane Austin Barber, a 20-year-old resident of the town, passed away, leaving behind a legacy of excellence, kindness, and humor.

Early Life and Education

Lane was born on September 26, 2002, to Wesley Wayne Barber and Melissa Diane Thompson. From a young age, Lane showed a love of sports, excelling in both baseball and football. He attended Lakeview High School, where he continued to thrive in team activities and was a beloved member of the school community.

Career and Hobbies

After graduating from high school in 2021, Lane began working as a Heavy Equipment Operator for GEO Solutions. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time outdoors, riding dirt bikes, camping, fishing, and hunting. Lane was also an avid board and card game player and loved spending time with his friends and family.

Legacy and Family

Lane will be remembered for his generosity, love of humor, and ability to make others laugh. He was a devoted Christian and usually attended Bethel Life Church in Greenville. Lane is survived by his parents, Wesley Wayne Barber and Melissa Diane Thompson; his sisters, Paedyn (Ryli) Crouser and Savannah Wyant; his maternal grandmother, Diane Thompson Smith; his paternal grandmother, Mary Barber; his aunts and uncles, Dori, Rocky (Faith), Clint (Sharan), and Kitten; and a large number of cousins, including his beloved Christian Barber.

Funeral Arrangements

The funeral arrangements for Lane are being handled by Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Visitation will take place on May 31 from 4 pm to 7 pm at the funeral home, located at 99 Franklin Street in Stoneboro. A Christian Service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, June 1 at 11 am, presided over by Pastor Janet Pratt.

In Conclusion

Lane Austin Barber was a young man who touched the lives of many in the Stoneboro community and beyond. His love of sports, the outdoors, and spending time with loved ones will be remembered fondly by all who knew him. Lane’s legacy is one of kindness, generosity, and humor, and he will be dearly missed by all who loved him.

