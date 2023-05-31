Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Unexpected Passing of Negros Oriental Governor”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The sudden death of Governor Carlo Jorge Joan “Guido” Reyes of Negros Oriental has left many saddened and in shock. Reyes, who was the replacement for former Governor Roel Degamo, passed away on May 31 after battling a prolonged illness. He is remembered as a dedicated leader who had a vision for the future of Negros Oriental.

Reyes was a member of the Nacionalista Party and served as the governor of Negros Oriental. He took office on March 13, 2021, following the death of Governor Degamo earlier that day. Reyes was tasked with performing all duties of the provincial chief executive, including acting as the sangguniang panlalawigan’s presiding officer and appointing officials and staff members of the sangguniang panlalawigan.

The death of Reyes came just two months after the assassination of his predecessor and ally, Roel Degamo. Degamo was shot and killed at his home in Pamplona, Negros Oriental, in March. Six suspects, armed with firearms and dressed in military-like clothing, broke into the governor’s mansion and killed him. Degamo’s death was the most recent in a long history of political assassinations in the Philippines.

Reyes’ passing has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, colleagues, and supporters. Many have paid tribute to him and offered their condolences to his loved ones. Friends, political parties, coworkers, and fans have expressed their sorrow and shared memories of Reyes on social media.

One tribute read: “For us, Guihulnganons and Negrenses in general, it will be one of the darkest days. Governor Carlo Jorge Joan “Guido” L. Reyes, our provincial governor, has reunited with our Creator. It is regrettable and tragic that he won’t get to witness the development he hopes to see in Negros Oriental. But his legacy endures, and each Guihulnganon and Negrense will always carry a piece of him in their hearts. Rest in peace, Mayor-Governor Guido Reyes.”

Reyes’ death is a great loss not only to his family and loved ones but also to the people of Negros Oriental. His vision and dedication to public service will be greatly missed. However, his legacy will live on through the lives of the people he touched and the projects he initiated. Rest in peace, Governor Carlo Jorge Joan “Guido” Reyes, and may your family find comfort in the love and support of those who knew and admired you.

