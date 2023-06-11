Dead – Death – Obituary News : Unexpected passing of Vincent Budac in Prince George, BC

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Dr. Vincent Budac: A Beloved Optometrist

The True North Optometry community is mourning the loss of Dr. Vincent Budac, who passed away suddenly on June 9, 2023. Dr. Budac was a highly skilled optometrist who was loved and respected by his colleagues, patients, family, and friends. His untimely death has left everyone who knew him in a state of shock and sadness.

Dr. Budac was a happily married man to his wife Emily Budac, with whom he had two children, Nathan (6 years old) and Jojo (4 years old). His family is currently devastated by his sudden and unexpected death, and they are still coming to terms with the tragic news. The cause of his death is still unknown, and his family, friends, and colleagues are waiting for more information.

The True North Optometry team shared the news of Dr. Budac’s passing on social media, saying that they are “heartbroken over the loss of Dr. Vincent Budac who passed suddenly this week. The entire True North Optometry team is grieving. We appreciate all the heartfelt messages of support we continue to receive from the community. We value all of our patients, and we will share details about a plan for ongoing care soon.”

Meanwhile, a friend of the family, Kiel Giddens, has started a GoFundMe campaign to support the Budac family in their time of crisis. The campaign has a target of CAD $50,000, and as of now, 295 people have donated and collected CAD $43,499. This gesture of kindness and generosity shows how much Dr. Budac was loved and respected by his community.

Chris Budac, a family member of Dr. Vincent Budac, said that the best day of his life was the day Vincent was born, and the worst day of his life was this past Wednesday when he died. This statement shows how much Dr. Budac meant to his family and how much he will be missed.

Dr. Vincent Budac was not only a skilled optometrist, but he was also a curious, enthusiastic, and happy person who left a wonderful impression on everyone he met. His patients loved him for his caring and compassionate approach, and his colleagues respected him for his expertise and professionalism. He was a true asset to the True North Optometry team, and his absence will be deeply felt.

In conclusion, the sudden passing of Dr. Vincent Budac has left a void in the True North Optometry community and beyond. His family, friends, and colleagues are mourning his loss and trying to come to terms with the tragic news. However, his legacy will live on through his work, his family, and the memories he has left behind. Dr. Vincent Budac will be remembered as a beloved optometrist, a loving husband, and a devoted father who touched the lives of many.

News Source : Amzad Khan

Source Link :What happened to Vincent Budac? Prince George BC Man passed away unexpectedly/