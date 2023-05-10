Dead – Death – Obituary News : Union College Mourns Loss of Theatre and Dance Department Chair

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Randy Wyatt Passes Away, Union College Department Chair of Theatre and Dance

It is with great sadness that Union College announces the passing of Randy Wyatt, the Department Chair of Theatre and Dance. Wyatt passed away on Monday, May 10th, at the age of 62. Wyatt was an accomplished artist, educator, and mentor who dedicated his life to the arts and the students he taught.

Wyatt’s Accomplishments

Wyatt was born in 1959 in Memphis, Tennessee. He graduated from Memphis State University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre, and later earned his Master of Fine Arts in Theatre from the University of Memphis. Wyatt began his professional career as a performer in New York City, where he appeared in numerous productions on and off Broadway.

Wyatt’s passion for teaching led him to join the faculty at Union College in 1998, where he served as the Department Chair of Theatre and Dance until his passing. Wyatt’s contributions to the department were immeasurable, as he brought a wealth of experience and knowledge to his role as a teacher and mentor.

Under Wyatt’s leadership, the Department of Theatre and Dance at Union College grew significantly. He was responsible for developing new courses, expanding the department’s offerings, and creating a vibrant and inclusive community for students and faculty.

A Legacy of Mentorship

Wyatt was beloved by his students, who remembered him as a dedicated and passionate teacher. His commitment to his students extended beyond the classroom, as he served as a mentor and friend to many.

Wyatt’s impact on his students was evident in the success they achieved after graduation. Many of his former students have gone on to pursue careers in the arts, and credit Wyatt with inspiring and guiding them on their journey.

Tributes to Wyatt

Following Wyatt’s passing, tributes poured in from the Union College community and beyond. Students, faculty, and alumni remembered Wyatt as a kind, generous, and inspiring teacher, who touched the lives of everyone he met.

The Union College Department of Theatre and Dance released a statement mourning the loss of their beloved colleague:

“Randy was a beloved teacher, mentor, and friend to all who knew him. His passion for the arts and his commitment to his students were an inspiration to us all. We are grateful for the time we had with him, and we will carry his memory with us always.”

Wyatt’s impact on the arts community extended far beyond Union College. Several organizations and publications dedicated to theatre and dance paid tribute to Wyatt’s legacy, including Broadway World, American Theatre Magazine, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

A Life Remembered

Randy Wyatt’s passing is a great loss to the Union College community and the wider arts community. His legacy as a teacher, mentor, and artist will continue to inspire generations to come.

Wyatt’s dedication to his students, his passion for the arts, and his commitment to creating a vibrant and inclusive community will be remembered by all who knew him.

Wyatt’s passing is a reminder of the profound impact that teachers and mentors can have on the lives of their students. His legacy is a testament to the power of education and the arts to transform lives and inspire greatness.

