Dead – Death – Obituary News : University of Oregon Hockey Player Dies in Car Crash

Famous Hockey Player Dayton Clarke Dies in Tragic Accident

We are saddened to share the news of the untimely death of Dayton Clarke, a renowned hockey player who passed away in a tragic accident at the age of 34. Dayton was the captain of the University of Oregon Ducks hockey team, and his loss has left his family and fans in a state of shock. The news of his passing has gone viral on social media platforms, with people wanting to know more about the cause of his death. In this article, we will share all the details we have regarding this tragic incident.

Dayton Clarke Car Accident

Dayton Clarke was a forward for the University of Oregon Ducks hockey team, known for his contagious enthusiasm and pleasant nature. He was involved in a fatal car accident in Oregon, where he was struck by a truck. The driver who caused the collision fled the scene, but later returned to cooperate with the police. However, he is still at large, and authorities are hoping he will not harm anyone else.

Clarke was originally from Victoria, British Columbia, and had been purchased by the Kam River Fighting Walleye from the Elliot Lake Red Wings in the middle of the 2021-22 season. His death has left the Walleye family devastated, and they have expressed their condolences to Clarke’s family and friends.

Investigation Underway

The central collision investigation team of the Eugene Police Department is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Dayton Clarke’s tragic death. The investigation is still ongoing, and more information is expected to be made public in the future.

The University of Oregon Ducks and the Kam River Fighting Walleye have posted their condolences and sympathies for Clarke’s family and friends on social media. The loss of Dayton Clarke has left a void in the hockey community, and his memory will be cherished by his fans, teammates, and loved ones.

Conclusion

The hockey community has lost a talented player and a beloved teammate in the passing of Dayton Clarke. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is ongoing, and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available. Rest in peace, Dayton Clarke.

