Dead – Death – Obituary News : Unknown Cause of Death: Celebily

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Justin Curtis Owner of Curtis Well Service Inc Passes Away: Cause of Death Unknown

The Shocking Death of Justin Curtis

Justin Curtis was a well-known resident of Sugar Grove Pennsylvania. He was the founder and owner of Curtis Well Service Inc. a business that provided well-drilling services to the local community. On May 2, 2023, Justin Curtis passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. His death has shocked and saddened the Sugar Grove community. The cause of his death has not been made public.

Justin Curtis’ Legacy

Justin Curtis was not only a successful businessman but he was also a kind and generous person. He made significant contributions to his community in various ways. Justin’s legacy will be felt for years to come and he will continue to inspire those who knew him. His dedication to excellence, perseverance, and generosity has left a lasting impression on the Sugar Grove community.

Justin Curtis’ Business Success

Through his business Curtis Well Service Inc., Justin Curtis became a prosperous businessman. His company was among the most successful in the area. Justin won the trust of his customers through his honesty and integrity. He was respected by both his clients and competitors.

Justin Curtis’ Community Involvement

Justin Curtis was an active member of the Sugar Grove community. He participated in Sugar Grove Borough Council meetings providing his knowledge and opinions on local government decisions. Justin also generously donated to local schools, supporting the education of the community’s youth. He contributed to various charitable organizations, demonstrating his philanthropic attitude.

The Impact of Justin Curtis’ Passing

Justin Curtis’ passing has left the Sugar Grove community shocked and saddened. He was a well-respected businessman and a kind and generous person who made significant contributions to his community. Justin’s legacy will be felt for many years to come and those who knew him will continue to be inspired by his dedication to excellence, perseverance, and generosity.

News Source : Celebily

Source Link :Cause Of Death Unknown • Celebily/