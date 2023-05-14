Dead – Death – Obituary News : Unnao Accident Kills Father and Son; Wife Left Without Support

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Death Of Father And Son In Unnao District

On a fateful day, a father and son were returning home from school when they met with a tragic accident. The accident occurred in the Unnao district when their bike collided with a truck. The collision was so severe that both the father and son died on the spot.

Angry Crowd Blocks Road

The news of the tragic accident spread like wildfire, and soon an angry crowd gathered at the accident spot. They were furious and demanded immediate action from the authorities. The crowd blocked the road by keeping the dead body on the road, demanding to make a breaker and to impose 24-hour police duty in the area.

Demand for Breaker and 24-Hour Police Duty

The demand for a breaker was due to the frequent accidents that were happening in the area. The lack of speed breakers on the roads was making it difficult for the drivers to control their vehicles, leading to such accidents. The demand for 24-hour police duty was due to the increasing crime rate in the area. The locals felt unsafe and demanded increased police presence to ensure their safety.

Tehsildar and Kotwali Intervene

The situation at the accident spot was getting out of hand, and the authorities had to intervene. The Tehsildar and Kotwali reached the spot and tried to pacify the angry crowd. They assured the crowd that their demands would be looked into, and action would be taken soon.

Assurance from the Authorities

The Tehsildar and Kotwali assured the crowd that speed breakers would be constructed on the roads, and 24-hour police duty would be imposed in the area. They also promised to take strict action against the truck driver responsible for the accident. The authorities’ assurance calmed the crowd, and they dispersed peacefully.

Conclusion

The death of the father and son in the Unnao district is a tragic incident that highlights the need for better road safety measures and increased police presence in the area. The demand for speed breakers and 24-hour police duty is a legitimate demand that needs to be addressed. The authorities must take immediate action to ensure the safety of the locals and prevent such tragic incidents from happening in the future.

Unnao car accident Father and son killed in accident Bereaved wife seeks support Tragic family loss in Unnao Mourning the death of father and son

News Source : Cassandra

Source Link :Death Of Father And Son In Unnao Accident, Wife Said On Whose Support Will I Stay, I Also Want To Go With Them/