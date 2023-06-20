Dead – Death – Obituary News : UP district turns into death zone from severe heat: 10 dead, many hospitalized (IMD alert)

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Heat Stroke: A Deadly Consequence of the Intense Heat Wave in Uttar Pradesh

After the arrival of monsoon in several states of the country, relief from scorching heat has been experienced. However, most parts of Uttar Pradesh are still reeling under the severe heat wave. In Azamgarh, for instance, the sky is raining fire. According to media reports, in the last 12 hours alone, 10 people have lost their lives due to heat stroke. Many people who are ill due to the heat wave are also admitted to hospitals.

Live TV sources reported that 10 people died due to heat stroke in the district hospital of Azamgarh on Monday night. During this time, more than a dozen people were admitted to the hospital due to high fever and heat stroke. However, the records of these people were not found in the district hospital’s register. Additionally, people with complaints of vomiting and fever are also rushing to the hospital.

Meanwhile, after the death of 11 more patients in Ballia district hospital, the number of deaths has reached 68 in just five days. On Monday, 11 patients admitted to the Ballia district hospital died. Along with this, in the last five days, the number of deaths in this hospital has increased to 68. The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Ballia, Jai Kumar, said, “In the last 24 hours, a total of 178 new patients have been admitted to the hospital, out of which 11 have died. Those who died were suffering from various diseases.”

However, Kumar denied commenting on the root cause of these deaths. He said that all possible arrangements have been made for the patients admitted to the hospital. Meanwhile, a team of the Health Department sent from Lucknow to the district on Monday inspected various areas to determine the cause of the large number of deaths due to heat in the district hospital.

The Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) S.K. Yadav of the district hospital said that the number of patients admitted to the hospital has exceeded 400. Health officials said that in addition to the district hospital, the number of patients has also increased in the community and primary health centers of the district in the last few days.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took responsibility and accountability for the severe heat and loo by ensuring robust management on Monday. The state government’s spokesperson said that Yogi Adityanath reviewed the situation of loo in a high-level meeting of officials on Monday and gave necessary directions. The Chief Minister said that the intense heat and loo season is ongoing, and in such a situation, there should be no unnecessary power outages in villages or cities. He directed to arrange for the purchase of additional electricity if necessary and said that problems such as transformer burning and wire falling should be resolved immediately.

As the temperature in Uttar Pradesh continues to soar, it is essential to take necessary precautions to avoid heat stroke. It is essential to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight, wear light-colored clothes, and limit outdoor activities during the peak hours of the day. If you experience symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, headache, and high body temperature, seek medical attention immediately. Stay safe and stay cool this summer.

Heat wave in Uttar Pradesh Health crisis in UP due to extreme heat Severe heat causing deaths in UP IMD alert for heat stroke in UP Hospitalizations due to heat-related illnesses in UP

News Source : Gunateet Ojha

Source Link :UP This district became death zone due severe heat 10 died in few hours many hospitalized imd alert | Heat Stroke: भीषण गर्मी के कारण यूपी का यह जिला बना ‘डेथ जोन’, कुछ घंटों में 10 की मौत, कई अस्पताल में भर्ती/