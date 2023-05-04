Dead – Death – Obituary News : UP Third Year Student Yoro Sangare Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Yoro Sangare Obituary – Death: UNIVERSITY of the Philippines Third Year Student, Yoro Sangare Passes Away

The University of the Philippines community is mourning the loss of Yoro Sangare, a third-year physical education student, who passed away on May 4, 2023. Sangare, who hailed from Mali, was only 22 years old when he unexpectedly left this world.

A Promising Student and Athlete

Sangare was a dedicated student and athlete who was set to play for UP in the UAAP Season 85 Men’s Football Tournament. Unfortunately, he sustained an injury during a friendly match before the start of the season and was not able to play. Despite this setback, Sangare remained positive and continued to work hard towards his goals.

UP assistant coach Popoy Clarino spoke highly of Sangare’s work ethic and kind nature. “He was very driven, hardworking, and very kind. He was the kindest person I’ve ever met,” Clarino said. “He started training with us a year before he got in. Because of his dedication and hard work, we took a chance with him. He really wanted to bring his talent to UP. He will be missed but we are going to celebrate his life.”

A Moment of Silence

The UP community paid tribute to Sangare by holding a moment of silence before the UAAP Season 85 Men’s Football Tournament games between UP and Far Eastern University and Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University. The players and spectators paid their respects to Sangare, whose memory will forever be cherished by those who knew him.

A Heartfelt Condolence

The passing of Yoro Sangare has left his family, friends, and the entire UP community with a deep sense of sorrow and loss. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones of Sangare. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.

As we mourn the loss of this promising young man, we take comfort in knowing that his kind spirit and dedication to his goals will continue to inspire those who knew him. May his soul rest in peace.

If you would like to express your condolences to the family and friends of Yoro Sangare, please feel free to drop a message or prayer. Your words of comfort will go a long way in helping them through this difficult time.

