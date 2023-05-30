Dead – Death – Obituary News : Update on PSG Goalkeeper’s Health After Riding Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sergio Rico Mort Hoax Debunked: Goalkeeper Alive and Well

Sergio Rico González, a professional footballer and goalkeeper, has recently been the subject of a death hoax circulating on the internet. The rumors started after Rico had a minor accident earlier this week, which triggered the hoax and caused a wave of misinformation. However, we can confirm that Sergio Rico is alive and well.

Rico began his football career at Sevilla FC, a top Spanish club, where he achieved notable successes, including winning the UEFA Europa League twice in consecutive seasons, in 2014 and 2015. In 2018, Rico joined Fulham FC in the English Premier League on a season-long loan. He has also represented the Spanish national team at various youth levels, showcasing his agility, shot-stopping abilities, and overall goalkeeping prowess.

Hoaxes and misinformation can spread quickly in the age of social media, often causing unnecessary panic and distress. Unfortunately, such pranks can cause unnecessary worry for fans and their loved ones. Therefore, we must primarily rely on reliable sources, such as established news outlets or official statements, for accurate and reliable information.

According to reports, Sergio Rico is currently in intensive care following a riding accident. The PSG goalkeeper collided with a runaway horse while riding and was later thrown from his mount. He was then taken to the hospital by helicopter and is receiving medical treatment at Virgen del Rocio Hospital in Seville.

A PSG spokesperson confirmed the news, stating that Rico’s condition is serious, and the club is in constant communication with his family. The PSG community expressed their support for Rico and his loved ones during this difficult time. Spanish radio journalist Victor Fernandez explained that the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. when the player was riding his horse in the village of El Rocio. A horse-drawn cart crossed in front of Rico, which made the horse he was riding nervous and eventually knocked him off the horse. Rico was then kicked several times in the head by a runaway horse.

His family has expressed concern, saying the next 48 hours will be crucial for his recovery. Sevilla FC, Rico’s former club, also sent him a message of strength and speedy recovery via Twitter. Rico had returned to Spain for a visit after PSG’s title celebrations, as the team clinched their 11th French league title after a 1-1 draw with Strasbourg.

In conclusion, Sergio Rico is alive and well, though he is currently in serious condition and receiving medical treatment following a riding accident. We must rely on reliable sources for accurate and reliable information, especially in the age of social media. We hope for Rico’s speedy recovery and send our support to him and his loved ones during this difficult time.

