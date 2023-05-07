Dead – Death – Obituary News : Update: Steven Chery, Reported Missing in Florida, Found Deceased Near Parker Bayou

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Steven Chery Obituary – Death: Missing Florida Man, Steven Chery Found Dead Near Parker Bayou in Parker

Steven Chery, a young man from Panama City, Florida, has been identified as the victim found dead on Saturday night after going missing while jet skiing in Bay County on Wednesday. The news of his untimely death has shocked and saddened his family, friends, and the local community.

The Tragic Incident

Chery, who was only 22 years old, was last seen on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, when he went out jet skiing near Parker Bayou. Unfortunately, he was ejected from his jet ski for reasons that are still unclear, and he went missing right after the incident.

His family and friends immediately reported him missing, and a search operation was launched by the authorities to locate him. The search team included the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and the Panama City Police Department. The search continued for several days, but there was no sign of Chery.

The Heartbreaking Discovery

On Saturday, August 28, 2021, an off-duty FWC lieutenant discovered Chery’s body floating in the area of Parker Bayou. According to authorities, it appeared to be a jet ski accident that resulted in Chery’s death.

The news of Chery’s death has left his family and friends devastated. His mother, Donna Chery, expressed her grief in a Facebook post, saying, “My heart is shattered, and my soul is crying. My baby boy is gone. My beautiful son, my heart and soul, my everything.”

Investigation into the Accident

Investigators from the FWC are currently looking into the incident as a fatal watercraft accident. While the cause of the accident is still unknown, authorities have urged the public to follow safety guidelines while participating in water activities.

Chery’s death is a tragic reminder of the dangers of water sports and the importance of taking necessary precautions while engaging in such activities. The FWC has issued several safety tips for those who plan to participate in water sports, including wearing a life jacket, avoiding alcohol while operating a watercraft, and staying alert for other boats and objects in the water.

A Life Cut Short

Steven Chery was a young man with his whole life ahead of him. He was a graduate of Arnold High School and was studying to become a firefighter at Gulf Coast State College. He was described by his family and friends as a kind, hardworking, and outgoing person who loved life and always had a smile on his face.

Chery’s death has left a void in the lives of those who knew and loved him. His family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for his funeral expenses. The page has already received an outpouring of support from the community, with many people leaving messages of condolence and sharing their memories of Chery.

A Final Farewell

Steven Chery’s death is a tragedy that has touched the hearts of many. His family and friends will remember him as a loving son, brother, and friend who had a bright future ahead of him. His passing is a reminder to cherish the time we have with our loved ones and to always be careful when participating in water activities.

Rest in peace, Steven Chery. You will be missed.

News Source : TOP INFO GUIDE

Source Link :Missing Florida Man, Steven Chery Found Dead Near Parker Bayou in Parker – TOP INFO GUIDE/