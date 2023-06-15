Dead – Death – Obituary News : Urge Overkill Drummer Blackie Onassis Dies at 57

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Johnny “Blackie Onassis” Rowan of Urge Overkill

Chicago alt-rock band Urge Overkill announced on June 15th that former drummer Johnny “Blackie Onassis” Rowan had passed away at the age of 57. No cause of death has been shared at this time.

In a statement on Instagram, the band wrote, “Urge Overkill is saddened to report that Blackie has passed away. Please respect our privacy at this time. We are sending much love to his family and all his fans. We know he will be missed.”

Rowan joined Urge Overkill in the early 1990s and played drums and sang on several of the band’s albums, including “The Supersonic Storybook” (1991), “Saturation” (1993), and “Exit The Dragon” (1995). He also contributed to the band’s 1992 EP “Stull.”

One of Rowan’s most famous performances with Urge Overkill was their cover of Neil Diamond’s “Girl, You’ll Be A Woman Soon,” which was featured in Quentin Tarantino’s film “Pulp Fiction.”

After Urge Overkill disbanded in 1997, they reformed in 2004 without Rowan.

A Tribute from Jack Black

Actor and musician Jack Black, who has been a longtime fan of Urge Overkill, shared a tribute to Rowan on the band’s Instagram post. Black wrote, “Loved Blackie. ‘Supersonic Storybook.’ ‘Saturation.’ ‘Exit the Dragon.’ Some of my favourite albums of all time! He was a wild card and a force of nature. Gonna miss him.”

Urge Overkill also shared a photo of Rowan with Black on their Instagram page, saying, “Thank you for the love and support today. We wanted to share this photo of Blackie, we hope you like it as much as we do.”

Rowan’s contributions to Urge Overkill will be remembered by fans of the band and the alt-rock genre as a whole. Rest in peace, Blackie Onassis.

