Dead – Death – Obituary News : US CDC: COVID-19 4th Leading Cause of Death in 2022

Covid-19 fourth leading cause of death in the US in 2022

According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Covid-19 was the fourth leading cause of death among Americans in 2022. More than 3.2 million persons died in the US during January to December 2022.

Top causes of death

Heart disease remained the top reason for death, followed by cancer, unintentional injuries, and Covid-19. Heart disease accounted for 699,659 deaths, cancer for 607,790, unintentional injuries for 218,064 (which includes drug overdoses and car accidents), and Covid-19 for 186,702.

Decrease in death rate

The death rate in 2022 decreased by 5.3 per cent, from 879.7 per 100,000 persons in 2021 to 832.8. While heart disease and cancer deaths increased in 2022 compared with 2021, deaths associated with Covid decreased.

Covid-19 and age groups

Covid-19 was the underlying cause for 5.7 per cent of all deaths in 2022, decreasing from 12 per cent in 2021. The Covid-associated death rate among males was higher compared with that among females. It also decreased from 2021 to 2022 among groups more than 15 years of age, while the rate increased for all age groups under 15 years. However, the CDC has not given the reason behind this.

Rise in heart disease cases

Rise in heart disease cases may be due to Covid, as several studies have pointed out the increased risk for cardiovascular diseases for at least a year after recovery.

Cautionary note

Dr Robert Anderson, the chief of the mortality statistics branch at the National Center for Health Statistics, was quoted as saying by the New York Times, “The death rate went down by a lot, but we also want to emphasise we’re not out of the woods here. There are still a lot of people who died, and we’re still seeing deaths in 2023 as well.”

Conclusion

While the decrease in death rates is a positive development, the fact that Covid-19 was the fourth leading cause of death in the US in 2022 highlights the continued impact of the pandemic. It is important for individuals to continue to take precautions and follow guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus.

