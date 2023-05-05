Dead – Death – Obituary News : US CDC: COVID-4th Leading Cause of Death in 2022

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Covid-19 Fourth Leading Cause of Death in the US in 2022

The year 2022 saw more than 3.2 million deaths in the United States, with heart disease remaining the top reason for death, followed by cancer and unintentional injuries. However, Covid-19 emerged as the fourth leading cause of death, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The death rate in 2022 decreased by 5.3 percent, from 879.7 per 100,000 persons in 2021 to 832.8. While heart disease and cancer deaths increased in 2022 compared with 2021, deaths associated with Covid decreased. Covid-19 was the underlying cause for 5.7 percent of all deaths in 2022, decreasing from 12 percent in 2021.

The CDC data also revealed that the Covid-associated death rate among males was higher compared with that among females. The rate decreased from 2021 to 2022 among groups more than 15 years of age, while the rate increased for all age groups under 15 years. However, the CDC has not given the reason behind this.

Several studies have pointed out the increased risk for cardiovascular diseases for at least a year after Covid recovery. The rise in heart disease cases may be due to Covid. “The death rate went down by a lot, but we also want to emphasize we’re not out of the woods here,” said Dr. Robert Anderson, the chief of the mortality statistics branch at the National Center for Health Statistics.

Heart Disease and Cancer Remain Top Causes of Death

Heart disease and cancer remained the top reasons for death in the US, accounting for 699,659 and 607,790 deaths, respectively. Unintentional injuries, including drug overdoses and car accidents, were the third leading cause of death, followed by Covid-19.

The increase in heart disease and cancer cases is a cause for concern. The pandemic has disrupted routine medical care, resulting in delayed diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. Moreover, the pandemic has affected people’s lifestyle, leading to unhealthy habits like increased consumption of alcohol, smoking, and unhealthy eating habits, all of which contribute to heart disease and cancer.

The decrease in Covid-related deaths is a positive sign, indicating the effectiveness of vaccines and other measures taken to control the spread of the virus. However, the emergence of new variants and the reluctance of some people to get vaccinated are still major challenges in the fight against Covid.

Covid-19 and its Impact on Health

Covid-19 is a respiratory illness caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The pandemic has affected millions of people worldwide, resulting in millions of deaths. Covid-19 not only affects the respiratory system but also has far-reaching effects on other organs of the body, including the heart, kidneys, and liver.

Studies have shown that Covid-19 increases the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases like heart attacks, strokes, and heart failure. The virus causes inflammation of the heart muscle, leading to heart damage, and increases the risk of blood clots, which can cause heart attacks and strokes.

Covid-19 also affects the kidneys, leading to acute kidney injury and chronic kidney disease. In severe cases, Covid-19 can cause liver damage, resulting in liver failure.

The pandemic has also had a significant impact on mental health, leading to increased stress, anxiety, and depression. The lockdowns and social distancing measures have disrupted people’s routines, leading to feelings of isolation and loneliness.

Conclusion

The CDC data shows that Covid-19 was the fourth leading cause of death in the US in 2022. While the decrease in Covid-related deaths is a positive sign, heart disease and cancer cases have increased, indicating the need for timely diagnosis and treatment. The pandemic has disrupted routine medical care and affected people’s lifestyle, leading to unhealthy habits. The emergence of new variants and vaccine hesitancy are still major challenges in the fight against Covid. The pandemic has also had far-reaching effects on other organs of the body, highlighting the need for a holistic approach to healthcare.

News Source : IANS

Source Link :Covid was 4th leading cause of death among Americans in 2022: US CDC/