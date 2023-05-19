Dead – Death – Obituary News : US Convoy Attack: Death Toll Rises, Victims’ Identities Released

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gunmen attacked a convoy of officials from the US Consulate and police officers on Tuesday in Anambra State, Nigeria, leaving seven people dead and two US officials missing. The attackers, suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, ambushed the convoy on the Atani-Osamala Road in Ogbaru Local Government Area. The US officials were in the area to assess the impact of erosion in the region. The police commissioner for the state, Echeng Echeng, urged residents to support the police “timeously” with information about the location of the attackers. Two persons of interest have been arrested and are currently helping with the investigation.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Attack on US Convoy: Death toll rises as police release identity of victims – Official/