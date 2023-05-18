Dead – Death – Obituary News : US Convoy in Anambra: Any American Casualties in Gunmen’s Attack?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

No US Citizen Killed in Anambra Gunmen Attack, Says Police

The police in Anambra State have confirmed that no citizen of the United States of America (USA) was among the seven persons murdered when America’s consulate convoy was attacked on Tuesday, May 16. Speaking on Thursday, May 18, during a press conference in Awka, the state capital, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in Anambra state, Echeng Echeng, said the casualties included Jefferson Obayuwane (RTD DSS personnel), Sunday Prince Ubong, Ekene Nweke, Hassan Etila, and Avwuvie Kaye Monday. Others are Bukar Kabuiki (Police), Emmanuel Lukpata (Police), Friday Morgan Police), and Adamu Andrew (Police).

Investigations conducted by the command following the incident revealed that five male officials of the USA consulate and four armed mobile police escorts were traveling in a convoy of two vehicles when they suddenly came under attack by armed men who targeted them with gunfire and set their vehicles ablaze. Regrettably, seven persons, including three of the consulate officials and four mobile police escorts, were murdered during the attack, while two other officials of the consulate are yet to be found. No USA citizen was among the casualties.

The attack occurred along Atani/Osamela, in Ogbaru local government area of the state. The police said two persons have been arrested in connection with the deadly attack. The slain officials were on a humanitarian mission to assess the impact of erosion in Ogbaru LGA. The police boss added that security operatives are determined to find the criminals responsible for the attack.

The White House has reacted to the killing and burning of the United States Embassy staff in Anambra, Nigeria, on Tuesday, May 16. Reacting to the development at a press conference at the White House on Wednesday, May 17, John Kirby, the spokesperson of the United States National Security Council, confirmed the attack.

Meanwhile, Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, has condoled with the families of the four people killed by gunmen in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra state. Obi bemoaned the fact that the deceased persons were murdered while rendering a charity job for Nigeria — ‘a country in need’.

The attack happened at about 3:30 p.m., and the assailants set the deceased bodies and their vehicles on fire after murdering the victims. It was a sad day for the people of Anambra state who have been battling with security challenges in recent times. The incident highlights the urgent need for the government to boost security in the state and other parts of the country. The authorities must take decisive action to stem the tide of violence and insecurity in the country.

News Source : Legit.ng – Nigeria news.

Source Link :Did American Citizens Die in Gunmen’s Attack on US Convoy in Anambra? Police Open Up/