Dead – Death – Obituary News : US Couple Found Dead at Mexican Resort

American Couple Found Dead in Mexican Hotel

An American couple vacationing at a luxury hotel in Mexico has been found dead in their hotel room, reports ABC News. John Heathco, 41, and Abby Lutz, 28, both from Newport Beach, California, were found in the Hotel Rancho Pescadero in Baja California Sur state.

Investigation Continues

The investigation continues, but local authorities say in a statement that the cause of death was “intoxication by substance to be determined.” Both were dead by the time paramedics arrived at their hotel room in the community of El Pescadero on Tuesday.

Possible Cause of Death

The AP notes that several similar deaths in Mexico have ultimately been blamed on the accidental inhalation of carbon monoxide or other gases, thanks to leaky stoves or water heaters. The US State Department says it is aware of the deaths and is keeping tabs on the investigation.

Family’s Statement

“We are shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of our beloved Abby,” said the family of Lutz in a statement. “Abby had an adventurous spirit and a wonderfully kind heart.”

Tainted Alcohol Blamed in Other Tourist Deaths

In other tourist deaths in Mexico, tainted alcohol has been blamed.

Conclusion

The tragic deaths of John Heathco and Abby Lutz serve as a reminder to all travelers to be cautious and aware of their surroundings. While the investigation continues, it is important to take necessary precautions and follow safety guidelines to ensure a safe and enjoyable vacation experience.

