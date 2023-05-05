Dead – Death – Obituary News : US Covid-19 deaths drop to fourth highest

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

U.S. Deaths Fell Last Year and COVID-19 Dropped to the Nation’s No. 4 Cause

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Thursday that U.S. deaths fell last year, and COVID-19 dropped to the nation’s No. 4 cause. COVID-19 was responsible for fewer deaths than heart disease, cancer, and injuries such as drug overdoses, motor vehicle fatalities, and shootings. Only heart disease and cancer were ahead of the coronavirus in 2020 and 2021.

It is typical for U.S. deaths to rise year-to-year due to the nation’s population growth. However, the pandemic accelerated this trend, making 2021 the deadliest year in U.S. history with over 3.4 million deaths. Nevertheless, 2022 saw the first drop in deaths since 2009, with a tally of about 3.3 million, a 5% decline from 2021. However, this figure is still much higher than in the years before the pandemic. The CDC has cautioned that these numbers are preliminary and may change slightly after further analysis.

COVID-19-associated death rates fell for almost all Americans. The virus was deemed the underlying cause of about 187,000 U.S. deaths last year, accounting for about 6% of deaths. The highest COVID-19 death rates were in the South and in an adjacent region that stretches west to Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico, the CDC said.

The CDC report indicated that the death rates for heart disease and cancer increased during the pandemic. The cancer death rate had been falling for 20 years before COVID-19 hit.

Surprisingly, the CDC also reported a slight decline in the number of injury deaths last year, falling to about 218,000 from about 219,500 the year before. This is surprising given recent trends in rising drug overdose and gun deaths. CDC officials noted that this number could rise as death certificate data for injury deaths tends to take longer because many involve police investigations.

In conclusion, the CDC’s report highlights the impact of COVID-19 on U.S. deaths and how it has affected overall mortality rates. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of public health measures to mitigate the impact of pandemics and other health crises.

News Source : AP

Source Link :Covid-19 dropped to fourth leading cause of death in US last year/