Dead – Death – Obituary News : US Olympian Mourns as 83-Year-Old Rock Queen Dies

Remembering the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll: Jordan Chiles Pays Tribute to Tina Turner

The world of music mourns the passing of the legendary Tina Turner, who took her last breath on May 24, 2023, at the age of 83. Several notable personalities from different domains have expressed their heartfelt tributes for the Swiss singer, musician, and actress. Joining the chorus of admirers, NCAA gymnast Jordan Chiles took to her Instagram to pay her respects to the icon.

Posting a black and white still of Turner holding a mic while performing on stage, Chiles shared her shock and sadness at the news of her passing. She wrote, “Tina Turner. The Queen of Rock’ n Roll. Dies Age 83. Crazy” with two teary-eyed emoticons.

Tennessee-born Tina Turner was a force to be reckoned with in the music industry, paving the way for women in rock n’ roll in the 1960s. She had several massive solo hits, including “Proud Mary,” “Get Back,” and “What’s Love Got To Do With It.” Her legacy continues to inspire countless artists across the globe.

The news of her death has deeply saddened the world, with celebrities and fans alike pouring out their emotional tributes on social media. Former President Barack Obama expressed his admiration for the singer, writing, “Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade.”

Four-time Grammy winner Keith Urban also paid his respects to the legend, saying, “I’m grateful that we have the music and the performances… Thank you for everything you gave Tina.” Meanwhile, NBA superstar LeBron James added, “Rest in Paradise Queen Tina!”

The late singer also received tributes from other notable personalities, including Beyonce, President Joe Biden, and Oprah Winfrey, among others.

Tina Turner’s legacy as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll will continue to inspire generations to come, and her music will live on forever. As Jordan Chiles and others pay tribute to the iconic singer, her contributions to the music industry and her impact on society will never be forgotten.

News Source : EssentiallySports

Source Link :As 83 Year Old Rock n Roll Queen Passes Away, US Olympian Joins in Mourning/