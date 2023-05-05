Dead – Death – Obituary News : US Olympian Tori Bowie Passes Away at 32

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Tori Bowie: A Sprinting Legend Gone Too Soon

The world of track and field is in mourning following the tragic news of the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion. The 32-year-old sprinter passed away on Tuesday, although no cause of death has been given.

Bowie was a talented athlete who had a significant impact on the sport, and her legacy will live on despite her untimely death. Her management company, Icon Management, announced the news on Twitter, sharing a picture of Bowie holding up her hands in the shape of a heart. The post read: “We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter, and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken, and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

USA Track and Field also released a statement expressing their deepest condolences. CEO Max Siegel said, “A talented athlete, her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed.”

Bowie’s rise to athletic stardom began as a teenager growing up in Sandhill, Mississippi. Although she considered herself a basketball player, she was coaxed into track and quickly rose up the ranks as a sprinter and long jumper. She attended Southern Mississippi, where she swept the long jump NCAA championships at the indoor and outdoor events in 2011.

However, it was her electrifying performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics that truly put Bowie on the map. She won silver in the 100 and bronze in the 200 before running the anchor leg on the 4×100 team with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix, and English Gardner to take gold. A year later, she won the 100 meters at the 2017 world championships in London and helped the 4×100 team to gold.

Bowie’s success on the track was a testament to her hard work and dedication, but it was her sparkling personality and infectious smile that endeared her to fans and fellow athletes alike. Track coach Craig Poole, who worked with Bowie early in her career and again later, said, “She was a very enthusiastic, sparkling personality. She was really fun to work with.”

The track and field community has been quick to pay tribute to Bowie on social media. Jamaican sprint sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce posted on Twitter: “My heart breaks for the family of Tori Bowie. A great competitor and source of light. Your energy and smile will always be with me. Rest in peace.” U.S. hurdler Lolo Jones added: “Too young. Gutted to hear about Tori Bowie. Incredible talent. A beautiful runner. I pray for the comfort of her family, thank you for blessing us with her. The running community mourns an incredible loss.”

Bowie was taken in by her grandmother as an infant after she was left at a foster home. She considered herself a basketball player and only reluctantly showed up for track, but Bowie was a fast learner, becoming a state champion in the 100, 200, and long jump before going to college. Her first major international medal was a 100-meter bronze at worlds in 2015. After winning, she said, “my entire life my grandmother told me I could do whatever I set my mind to.”

Although Bowie’s life was tragically cut short, her impact on the sport of track and field will never be forgotten. She was a true champion, both on and off the track, and her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of athletes. Rest in peace, Tori Bowie.

