Dead – Death – Obituary News : US Ski Jumper Patrick Gasienica Dies in Motorcycle Accident

Patrick Gasienica: Olympic Ski Jumper Passes Away at 24

A name is trending on the web and gaining the attention of the people. Yes, we are talking about Patrick Gasienica. Olympic ski jumper, Patrick Gasienica passed away at the age of 24. This news is getting circulated on the web and got the attention of the people. All are very sad at this time. His loved ones are shocked and devastated. People are hitting the search engine to gain all the details about the news. What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to cover all the details of the news. Let’s continue the article to gain all the details about the news.

Patrick Gasienica’s Motorcycle Accident

He has competed in Ski jumping at the 2022 Winter Olympics. He lost his life in a motorcycle accident on the day of Monday at the age of 24. According to the report, he died during coming back from work on his motorcycle, on the basis of the memorial fund put together by a family friend and identified by USA Nordic. He was living with his mother in McHenry, Illinois.

On the basis of the report, he took the 4th position at the December 2021 Olympic Trials, then was part of the U.S. men’s quartet that placed 10th at the Olympics. Individually, he took his 49th position on the normal hill and 53rd on the large hill in his Olympic debut. He has been the competitor at one international event this past season, a Continental Cup in Iron Mountain, Michigan, in March with a best finish of 37th.

On the basis of the report, he got training at the Norge Ski Club Outside Chicago and joined fellow members of the club on the 2022 Olympic ski jumping team: Kevin Bickner and Casey Larson, both 2018 Olympians. Gasiencia’s birthplace in the U.S. to a family of Polish immigrants from Zakopane, which has a Ski jumping hill and hosts international competitions. His father, uncle, and grandfather ski jumpers.

