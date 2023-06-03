Dead – Death – Obituary News : US Songwriter Cynthia Weil Passes Away at 82

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary US Songwriter Cynthia Weil Passes Away at 82

The music industry mourns the loss of one of its most prolific and celebrated songwriters, Cynthia Weil, who passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 82. Her family confirmed the news, stating that she died surrounded by her loved ones at her home in California.

Weil, who was a Grammy-winning lyricist, was known for her collaboration with her husband and songwriting partner, Barry Mann. Together, they created countless hit songs that are now considered pop classics, including You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling, On Broadway, and Walking in the Rain. Their partnership spanned decades, and they were among the most successful songwriting teams in the music industry.

In a statement released by Weil’s daughter, Dr. Jenn Mann, she described her mother as a “lyricist, rock and roll legend, Grammy award winner, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee.” She also noted that her mother was a great animal rights activist, in addition to being brilliant, funny, and beautiful.

Weil and Mann, who got married in 1961, were based in Manhattan’s Brill Building neighborhood, where they worked alongside other hit-making combinations such as Carole King and Gerry Goffin and Jeff Barry and Ellie Greenwich. The pair was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2010 by King.

One of their most famous collaborations was with producer Phil Spector on songs for girl groups the Ronettes and the Crystals. They also provided hits for artists such as Dolly Parton, including Here You Come Again. Their collaboration with James Horner for the soundtrack of An American Tail, the song Somewhere Out There, won Grammys in 1987 for Best Song and Best Song for a Movie or Television. It was also nominated for an Academy Award and Golden Globe.

Weil and Mann’s legacy in the music industry extends beyond these collaborations. They also composed I Just Can’t Help Believing, which was a hit for Elvis Presley, and the Gene Pitney classic, I’m Gonna Be Strong. The Animals’ hit We Gotta Get Out of This Place was also written by the duo.

Weil is survived by her husband, daughter Dr. Mann and her fiancé Eric Schiffer, and granddaughters Quin and Mendez. The music industry has lost a legend, but her music will continue to live on as a testament to her talent and influence.

News Source : RTÉ Entertainment

Source Link :Legendary US songwriter Cynthia Weil has died aged 82/