Dead – Death – Obituary News : US tourist killed in attack near Neuschwanstein Castle

21-Year-Old American Woman Dies After Assault Near Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany

A 21-year-old American woman died after being assaulted and pushed down a slope by an American man near one of Germany’s most popular tourist sights, Neuschwanstein Castle, in Bavaria, according to local police.

The Details

The victim had gone for a hike on Wednesday with her friend, a 22-year-old American woman, near the historic “Marienbrücke,” a bridge known for its views of the Neuschwanstein Castle. The two women then met a 30-year-old American man who persuaded them to follow him down a hidden trail leading to a viewpoint, according to police.

After leading the women down the trail, the man “physically attacked” the 21-year-old woman, according to police. The man then choked the 22-year-old woman and pushed her down a steep slope after she intervened to help her friend. Police believe the man then attempted to commit a sexual offense against the 21-year-old victim. He then pushed her down the slope, causing her to fall about 50 meters below her friend.

The two women were rescued by the Füssen mountain rescue service Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Rescue services airlifted the 21-year-old to a hospital, where she later died. Her friend was able to speak when found by rescuers and was also taken to the hospital.

US Embassy Response

A spokesperson for the US Embassy in Germany told CNN Thursday that the embassy is “aware of an incident involving multiple individuals in Germany” without confirming their nationalities. “The US Consulate in Munich is monitoring the situation closely and is in contact with authorities,” the spokesperson said. The embassy said it was not able to comment further at the time due to privacy considerations.

Attacker in Police Custody

The attacker, who fled the scene, is in police custody, according to police. He is being investigated on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and attempted sexual offense, police added.

Conclusion

This tragic incident serves as a reminder for tourists to always be cautious and aware of their surroundings, especially when traveling to unfamiliar places. It is important to exercise caution when interacting with strangers, especially when they suggest going off the beaten path. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of the victims during this difficult time.

News Source : Nadine Schmidt,Niamh Kennedy

Source Link :An American tourist has died following an attack near Germany’s Neuschwanstein Castle/