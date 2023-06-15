Dead – Death – Obituary News : US tourists found dead in Baja California hotel

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Two Americans Found Dead in Hotel Room in Baja California Sur

Police in the community of El Pescadero, located between Todos Santos and Los Cabos in Baja California Sur state, announced on Wednesday that two Americans were found dead in their hotel room on Tuesday. According to police reports, the suspected cause of death was inhalation of gas. There have been several cases of gas poisoning in Mexico due to improperly vented or leaky water heaters and stoves.

Previous Cases of Gas Poisoning in Mexico

The recent deaths of the two Americans in El Pescadero are not the first cases of gas poisoning in Mexico. In October 2020, three U.S. citizens were found dead in an upscale neighborhood in Mexico City. Post-mortem examinations suggested that the two men and one woman died of carbon monoxide poisoning, likely from a gas leak. In 2018, an American family of four died in Tulum due to a gas leak from a water heater in their rented condominium. A lack of maintenance or the age of the equipment was suspected to be the cause of the leak. In 2010, an improperly installed gas line at a hotel in Playa del Carmen killed five Canadian tourists and two Mexicans. The gas line, which was meant to fuel a pool heating unit, was not properly installed or maintained and caused a fatal explosion.

Mexico’s Gas Line Installations and Monitoring Devices

One of the main issues in gas poisoning cases in Mexico is the lack of proper gas line installations, vents, and monitoring devices. These incidents highlight the need for stricter regulations and inspections to ensure the safety of tourists and residents in Mexico.

Separate Case of Homicide in Playa del Carmen

In a separate case in the Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen, three men were ordered to stand trial on homicide charges in the May 30 killing of an Italian woman at a restaurant. The woman was a longtime resident of Playa del Carmen and was not a tourist. Prosecutors did not provide information on a possible motive in that case.

U.S. Officials and Privacy Concerns

U.S. officials have been made aware of the recent deaths of the two Americans in El Pescadero, but they cannot comment on the case due to privacy concerns. There is no information available on the names or hometowns of the victims.

Conclusion

The recent deaths of the two Americans in El Pescadero due to inhalation of gas highlight the importance of proper gas line installations, vents, and monitoring devices in Mexico. Stricter regulations and inspections should be implemented to ensure the safety of tourists and residents. The separate case of homicide in Playa del Carmen also raises concerns about the safety of residents in popular tourist destinations in Mexico.

Mexico hotel deaths Baja California deaths American tourists killed in Mexico Crime in Mexico’s Baja California Travel safety in Mexico

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :2 Americans found dead at hotel in Mexico’s Baja California peninsula/