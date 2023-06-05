Dead – Death – Obituary News : USA Fencing Mourns Ron Miller’s Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ron Miller: Remembering the Legacy of a Fencing Legend

The fencing world lost a true icon with the passing of Ron Miller, who died at the age of 78 after dedicating more than half a century to the sport. Miller was the founder of the NCAA fencing program at the University of North Carolina, where he served as head coach for 52 years.

During his tenure at UNC, Miller’s teams racked up an impressive record of 1,602 wins, an accomplishment that speaks to his exceptional coaching abilities and unwavering determination. In fact, Miller’s impact on the fencing world was so profound that some even compared him to legendary UNC basketball coach Dean Smith.

A Fencing Pioneer

When Miller arrived at UNC in 1967, fencing was only a club sport at the university. However, Miller had a vision to elevate the sport to varsity status, and he set about building a team that could compete at the highest level.

Recruiting wherever he could, including students taking fencing for PE credit and young people playing pickup basketball games, Miller built a team that finished the season with an 8-1 record and won the Southeast Collegiate Fencing Conference. His efforts paid off when the team was granted varsity status in the 1970-71 season, and Carolina began sponsoring fencing teams to compete in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

A Powerful Influence

Miller’s impact on the fencing world extended far beyond his impressive coaching record. He was a mentor and friend to many, including former UNC fencer and current fencing coach Dave Jednak.

Jednak recalled Miller suggesting he take a course called Fencing II, which covered how to give and take a lesson. At the time, Jednak didn’t think much of it, but looking back, he sees the interaction as a powerful moment.

“As coaches, we create these moments and use our influence at the right time,” Jednak said in a poignant speech at a tribute event for Miller.

A Legacy That Lives On

Miller’s legacy lives on in the countless fencers he coached and mentored over the years, as well as in the UNC fencing program that he founded. Today, the Ron Miller Fencing Center stands as a tribute to his contributions to the sport, and his impact continues to be felt by those who knew him.

“Ron Miller made UNC fencing what it is today,” said UNC fencing coach Ron Aiken. “His legacy will live on in the countless people whose lives he touched and in the fencing program that he built from scratch.”

Miller’s love for fencing and his dedication to his athletes will be sorely missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations of fencers to come.

